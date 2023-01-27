Stumble Guys codes (January 2023)

When a game gets as popular as Fall Guys, it is going to have imitators. Stumble Guys does a decent job of emulating the battle royale formula, with 32 players running across multiple obstacles to reach the goal. Every round, half of the players are eliminated from the game until only one winner remains.

Stumble Guys comes with plenty of ways to purchase skins and cosmetics for your character, letting you show off your creative flair while you’re trying desperately to reach the end of the level. Unlike games like World of Tanks, the Stumble Guys developers haven’t released any codes to help you get those cosmetics for free, though that could change as they get further along in development.

All Stumble Guys codes

Stumble Guys codes (Working)

There are currently no codes for Stumble Guys.

Stumble Guys codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Stumble Guys.

How to redeem codes in Stumble Guys

Because the developers haven’t planned to release any codes yet, there isn’t a way to input them into the Stumble Guys interface. That might change in the future, but it will only be after a substantial update to the game’s software.

How to get more codes for Stumble Guys

When the developers do release codes for Stumble Guys, they will likely do so via their social media channels. To make sure you know exactly when new codes are released, be sure to follow them on Twitter and Facebook. You can also join their global Discord server to connect with players from all around the world.

Why won’t my codes for Stumble Guys work?

The developers for Stumble Guys haven’t released any codes for the game, so any that you find on the internet are, sadly, not valid. This could change in the future and the team behind the game has hinted that they might release codes further in their development, but haven’t done so yet.

Does Stumble Guys have crossplay?

Stumble Guys is available on multiple platforms, including Android, Apple, and PC devices. Fortunately, the game allows you to play against other players no matter what they’re playing on. Because the game has crossplay and such a large player base, you will never have to wait long to connect to a new game.

What is Stumble Guys?

If you’re familiar with Fall Guys, Stumble Guys will not hold many surprises for you. Each game starts with 32 players trying to make their way across increasingly dangerous levels, with half the players being eliminated each round. This continues on new levels with different obstacles until only one player remains, winning points, coins, and glory. Stumble Guys is free-to-play and offers paid cosmetics to those who want to splash out on some new threads now and then.