Summoners War codes (February 2023)

If you’re looking for an engaging and addictive mobile game that will keep you entertained for hours, look no further than Summoners War. In this exciting fantasy world, you play as a summoner who must collect and train a team of powerful monsters to battle against other summoners in epic PvP and PvE battles.

With over 1000 different monsters to collect and upgrade, you’ll never run out of challenges to overcome or new creatures to discover. As you progress through the game, you’ll need to use strategy and skill to build the ultimate team of monsters. There are also tons of codes to help you get rewards like gems, energy, scrolls, summons, and other goodies.

Summoners War all codes

Summoners War working codes

SW2023FEV2U — Reward: 100,000 Gems and a Mystic Scroll

— Reward: 100,000 Gems and a Mystic Scroll sw2023jae6s — Reward: 100 Energy and a Mystic Scroll

Summoners War expired codes

letsgoswc22 — Reward: Mystical Scroll

— Reward: Mystical Scroll sw2022nov25 — Reward: 50 Summoning Stones

— Reward: 50 Summoning Stones sweetcookie — Reward: 3 Mystical Scrolls

— Reward: 3 Mystical Scrolls KEEPSUMMONING22 — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards 1008NYCAMERICAS — Reward: 10 Scrolls and Gems

— Reward: 10 Scrolls and Gems SW2022OCT34 — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards JERKANWF — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards APACJUBJUB — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards RAKNASWC2022 — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards APACCUPOCT22CYA — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards sw2022feb65 — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards sw2022jan97 — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards swxmomstouch — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards MERRYLT19 — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards HAPPYNEWLT20 — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards SWXMOMSTOUCH — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards SWCHRISTMAS — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards SW2021DEC23 — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards PERFECTPICKANYONE — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards ROCKWITHSWC2021 — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards SWCWILLBBACK — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards SW2021NOV12 — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards swplay2gether — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards SW2021OCT01 — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards apacnextrd4war — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards 20challengethewrld21 — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards whosnext21americas — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards legendss17sea — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards gogo7thannitour — Reward: Various rewards

— Reward: Various rewards cuatswc21 — Reward: 100 Energy, 1 Water Scroll, 1 Fire Scroll, and 1 Mystical Scroll

— Reward: 100 Energy, 1 Water Scroll, 1 Fire Scroll, and 1 Mystical Scroll ltisbacks17 — Reward: 200,000 Mana, and 1 Mystical Scroll

— Reward: 200,000 Mana, and 1 Mystical Scroll — Reward: 1 Fire Scroll

sw2021jun69 — Reward: 1 Mystical Scroll

— Reward: 1 Mystical Scroll sw2021apr47 — Reward: 1 Mystical Scroll

— Reward: 1 Mystical Scroll SW2020DEC89 — Reward: 3 Mystical Scrolls

— Reward: 3 Mystical Scrolls summoningathome — Reward: 1 Mystical Scroll

— Reward: 1 Mystical Scroll 1jl9yck39wa6jzbz — Reward: 1 Mystical Scroll

How to redeem codes in Summoners War

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is how you can redeem codes in Summoners War.

Go to the official Summoners War redemption page.

Get your Hive ID from the game by clicking the profile button.

Paste your Hive ID and the code into the redemption page.

Redeem the code to get your reward.

How to get more Summoners War codes

One of the best ways to get more Summoners War codes is by joining the game’s Discord server and following its official Twitter account. The Summoners War Discord server has a dedicated channel where the developers share codes, so be sure to join and keep an eye on this channel for new codes. Additionally, the game’s Twitter account posts new codes.

Why your Summoners War codes may not be working

If you’re having trouble redeeming your Summoners War codes, there could be a few reasons why. First, double-check that you’ve typed the code correctly and that there are no typos or errors. Even one small mistake can prevent the code from working. Second, make sure that the code hasn’t expired. Many codes have an expiration date, so if you’re trying to redeem an old code, it may no longer be valid.

How to get free rewards in Summoners War

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re looking for a way to earn free rewards in Summoners War, one of the easiest methods is by logging in every day. The game offers daily login rewards that increase in value the more consecutive days you log in. Simply open the game and claim your reward each day to start earning free goodies like gems, summoning scrolls, and other valuable items. Even if you don’t have time to play the game every day, be sure to log in and claim your reward to maximize your earnings.

What kind of game is Summoners War

Summoners War is a popular mobile RPG that combines elements of monster collecting and strategy battles. Players collect and upgrade a variety of monsters with unique skills and abilities, then use them to battle against other players or in single-player campaign modes. With a vast array of monsters to collect and strategic gameplay that rewards careful planning and execution, Summoners War offers a deep and engaging experience that has kept players coming back for years.