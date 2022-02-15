Sword Chest in Higi Village in Genshin Impact – How to open the Five Swords Chest

Introduced in patch 2.0, Higi Village is home to many secrets in Genshin Impact. However, one of the most confusing aspects of the village is a common chest near the river that many players simply don’t know how to open. Although it’s just a common chest, players need to complete specific prerequisites to open it.

How to open the Five Swords Chest

Head north towards the river bank from the main Higi Village to reach the chest. Here, you’ll come across a common chest surrounded by five swords. There’s also a Samurai camp nearby, but they have nothing to do with chest, so avoid battling them.

Once you are near the chest, you’ll start hearing peculiar sounds. This is coming from a Tanuki (raccoon) near the farthest tree from the chest. Simply follow the Tanuki, and it’ll change its position. This will happen three times, after which Slimes will spawn near the chest. The Slimes are of Hydro nature, so come prepared accordingly. Defeat all the Slimes, and then you’ll be able to open the chest. Furthermore, a new sword will appear near once the chest is unlocked. However, the new sword doesn’t hold any significance and might just be there to indicate that the chest has already been opened.