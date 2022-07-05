Tekken 7 character tier list — The best characters to play in Tekken 7

There are nearly 40 characters in Tekken 7, so picking a single fighter to main is a difficult decision. It’s hard enough just to narrow down the roster to a top 10 list, but that’s what we’ve done here. Fighting game styles vary from player to player, so we’ve included a variety of types here. This isn’t a ranked list — these are simply the best pick for a variety of playstyles.

Related: Best fighting games on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, ranked

Alisa

Image via Bandai Namco

Doctor Bosconovitch’s android daughter is for fast players. Her fairy-like build means she can whiz all around the battlefield, and she can switch styles on the fly thanks to being able to turn her arms into chainsaws. Both fast and deliberate fights will find something to latch onto here.

Akuma

Image via Bandai Namco

Yes, a guest character is indeed on of Tekken 7’s best. The thing is, Akuma’s combo damage stacks very, very highly. If you want to be right up in your opponent’s face, he’s basically the best pick you can make.

Devil Jin

Image via Bandai Namco

Standard Jin is a powerful, balanced pick, but his devil form cranks everything up a notch. Close-, mid- and long-range options are all available here, making Devil Jin an essential pick for those looking for a character who’s easy to pick up but difficult to master.

Fahkumram

Image via Bandai Namco

If you’re looking to keep the pressure on, consider Fahkumram. He’s a top option for pinning your opponent against the wall, and he’s capable of powerful mix-ups. If you need to back off, his ranged game is also pretty powerful for keeping opponents away.

Geese

Image via Bandai Namco

Another guest character, Geese’s combo damage is just as devastating as Akuma’s. He also has a unique option in his parry move. It’s risky, but pulling it off means reversing positions with your opponent — a killer move when you find yourself against a wall.

Julia

Image via Bandai Namco

Julia is a juggler, and not just because her name starts with the same letter. Her move set varies between kicks and strikes, all of which lash out at different heights. This often gives her the element of surprise in a fight, as it’s tough to read where she’s going next. It’s great for getting around guards and keeping combos going.

Marduk

Image via Bandai Namco

Marduk is the essential pick for anyone emphasizing power over speed. He deals heavy damage and is capable of devastating throws. Despite the variety of influences on his move set, he’s largely a grappler, so consider him if that’s the direction you want to take your fights.

Paul

Image via Bandai Namco

Paul has been here since the beginning, and his high-damage combos prove it. Similar to Devil Jin, he’s an excellent all-rounder that anyone can pick up. More advanced players can pin opponents to the wall using homing attacks, which essentially seals their fates.

Steve

Image via Bandai Namco

Steve is also a well-rounded fighter, with emphasis on evasion and combos. He works well on both offense and defense, as his boxing moves are capable of countering. Individual hits don’t do as much for Steve, but he’s great if you want to relentlessly attack the enemy.

Zafina

Image via Bandai Namco

Finally, we have Zafina, one of the hardest characters to (physically) pin down. As for pinning down her fighting style, that’s easy: she moves fast. She’s a great pick for those looking to control the space, thanks to powerful launchers and side kicks.