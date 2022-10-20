The 10 best builds in Brotato

Brotato can be a punishing game, as you will face waves of unrelenting enemies with only a few weapons. You will need to use your wits, reflexes, and some luck to get through the waves. This is especially true if you are ramping up the danger level, since this makes enemies tougher and more dangerous. As the game gets harder, you get less time to experiment and find the optimal builds.

While you are sometimes at the mercy of luck when it comes to getting the weapons and items you need, there are builds you can aim for. These builds will get you started and won’t break the bank too much when you are starting out. You can always improve these builds with better weapons once they start to appear in the later waves.

#10. Six Rocks

Screenshot by Gamepur

Six Rocks gives you the bonuses of Primitive and Blunt, which grant additional HP and Armor. It’s great for slower builds such as Chunky which can set up an early defense. It’s also great for the Masochist, which can use the additional defense to take more damage.

If you no longer need the Blunt effect or want to move to more powerful weapons, you can still transition to other Primitive weapons like the Stick or Slingshot. You can also switch this combination with six Spiky Shields for an Armor boost and better Knockback.

#9. Six Wands

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those pursuing the Elemental path, you can start with six Wands. They are cheap, easy to get, and give you a ranged attack that deals decent damage. The burn effect is compounded by the Elemental bonus from the Wands, making it deadly once your Wands are upgraded. This can be a decent build for the entire game if you are lucky enough to get your Elemental damage high. You can also switch out Wands for Flamethrowers if you are lucky enough to get one, as they are more improved versions of Wands.

#8. Six Sticks

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sticks are a Primitive melee weapon that get more powerful the more Sticks you wield. This effect amplifies if you upgrade the Sticks, giving you more power with each Stick. It’s a great weapon for classes such as the Lumberjack or Wildling, who need a damage boost and have a disadvantage against damage. A class such as the Multitasker can take this even further, by equipping twelve Sticks and getting a massive attack boost.

The only downside is that you are likely going all-in on Sticks, as that is the best way to draw out their power. If you aren’t planning on getting more than one Stick, you are better off looking for another build.

#7. Six Scissors

Screenshot by Gamepur

When trying to exploit the Lifesteal effect, you can’t go wrong with six Scissors. It’s the most reliable way to trigger Lifesteal with melee attacks, with each pair of Scissors having a default 25% Lifesteal. You can run into a group of enemies and sap up HP, without having to retreat. You should have a decent amount of Dodge while doing this to truly avoid harm, but you can easily heal with Scissors attacking enemies. If you ramp up the damage, you can even get some powerful Criticals off of the Precise Bonus.

#6. Three Pistols, Three Fists

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is one of the easiest combinations to get, and it’s perfect for a Generalist class. Three Pistols gives you the long distance attacks to pick off enemies. Fists give you enough Knockback to push back anyone who gets close, and they are powerful enough to take out smaller enemies. The bonus to Dodge and Range is also appreciated, since it keeps you alive longer.

It’s also easy to switch out weapons as better ones become available. Pistols can be swapped out for Rocket Launchers, Miniguns, or Nuclear Launchers. Fists can be swapped out for Hands if you need extra Knockback, or Spiky Shields to boost your Armor.

#5. Six Fists

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fists are a cheap weapon to get, and their Unarmed bonus gives you a great increase in Dodge. Fists also have decent damage along with Knockback, giving you more space to maneuver if you are stuck. Fully upgraded Fists can be some of the best and fastest melee weapons a Brotato has access to.

If you need more powerful weapons, there are multiple Fist options that let you keep your Unarmed bonus. You can upgrade the Fists with Flaming Brass Knuckles (which can draw on Elemental damage) or a Power Fist as needed. It’s great for a Brawler, but other classes can do well with Fists in a pinch.

#4. Six Wrenches

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are going the Engineering route, you can’t go wrong with Wrenches. Putting up a turret with each Wrench is more effective than using Screwdrivers to put up mines. The turrets are upgraded along with the Wrench, changing into more powerful turrets as you upgrade further.

The only downside is that going the Engineering route means forsaking damage in other areas. But if you are trying to forgo fighting yourself, Wrenches are not a bad weapon to pick up. The Engineering bonus you get will also power up other turrets, which makes them even stronger.

#3. Six Tasers

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are trying to stay alive and need a quick materials boost, Tasers are the weapon of choice. They can slow down enemies long enough for you to get away, and their Harvesting boost is able to give you plenty of resources when a wave ends. Their damage isn’t bad either, though it will quickly fall off and is mostly used to slow enemies down.

Tasers can be more useful than Hands since slowing down enemies opens up more escape routes than knocking enemies back. The area of effect can also be increased, slowing down more enemies with each attack. You either want to supplement your Harvesting stat with the Tasers, or use them as a middle ground until weapons like Rocket Launchers appear.

#2. Six Pistols

Screenshot by Gamepur

In terms of power and attack speed, Pistols are a hard weapon to beat. Their offensive power is enough to take down strong enemies with a few shots, they have a decent attack rate, and can pierce through one other target for half damage. With fully upgraded Pistols and a good investment in the Ranged Damage stat, there won’t be much that will stop you.

It’s also flexible enough to switch with other guns. You can switch a Pistol out for an SMG/Minigun if you need faster attacks or are going for a Lifesteal strategy. For more power, you can switch to a Rocket Launcher/Nuclear Launcher to decimate the field.

#1. Six Slingshots

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Slingshot may not be as powerful as the Pistol at first glance, but it is able to bounce and attack multiple targets. The more you upgrade your Slingshots, the more bounces you can get. This can quickly decimate enemy crowds with the right upgrades. Coupled with good attack speed and decent damage, it’s hard to get better than the Slingshot.

Slingshots come with the Primitive bonus, which helps boost your Max HP and keep you in the game longer. This lets you focus on other stats, like Ranged Damage or Attack Speed, both of which greatly benefit the Slingshot’s bounce attacks.