The 10 best Fallout New Vegas sex mods

When you’re wandering the wastelands of New Vegas, it is easy to get a bit lonely. Fortunately, Fallout: New Vegas, like most other Bethesda games, has a wealth of mods developed by dedicated fans and players to keep the game interesting more than a decade after its initial release. If you’re looking to add a bit of spice to your playthrough, here are the best sex mods for Fallout: New Vegas.

Fallout: New Vegas sex mods – our top ten picks

It isn’t just later entries in the Fallout series that have gotten this kind of treatment. Though there haven’t been many new mods developed by the Fallout: New Vegas community recently, the ones that are there have had plenty of time to work many of the bugs out. These mods can be found on LoversLab, who have hosted sex mods for a whole host of games. All of the Fallout: New Vegas sex mods listed below require the Sexout mod to be installed to function.

Affairs

Image via LoversLab

This Fallout: New Vegas sex mod adds a bit more intimacy to the game than some of the other mods on this list. The Affairs mod creates a new female NPC for your character to begin a relationship with, complete with getting to know them, taking them out for dates, and, of course, having sex with them. The mod adds some proper dating sim elements to the game and the story that unfolds with her is surprisingly deep. This mod is worth installing even without the sex.

Bang

Image via LoversLab

This is one of the more basic mods on this list, but it certainly does the job. Bang builds off of the Sexout Sex mod but adds more conditions that the player must pass before they can get down to the sexy bits. Your stats will influence how much certain people will like you and what they’re willing to do with you.

Companions

Image via LoversLab

If you’re looking to initiate a sexual encounter with some of your companions, this is the best mod to make that happen in New Vegas. Keep in mind that this mod respects the lore of the characters, meaning that those who are stated to have a specific sexual preference will retain that, regardless of how badly you pester them about it. It adds new dialogue options, but it should be noted that there is a known bug with Cass. Her dialogue can be disrupted by this mod so you may not want to install it if you want to progress with her.

Consequences

Image via LoversLab

We’re not saying that every problem in New Vegas should be solved with sex, but with the Consequences mod, there is at least the option to try. This mod inserts new sexual encounters with NPCs for Fallout: New Vegas which can be initiated through dialogue. Be warned, however: not every encounter will go well for the player. Sometimes you’ll bite off a bit more than you can chew, but that’s how things go sometimes in New Vegas.

Fade to Black

Image via LoversLab

Fallout: New Vegas always included sex scenes in it, but they were obscured by the fade-to-black feature that hides the juicy bits from players. This mod simply removes that feature from the game and inserts the sexual content from the Sexout mod, giving players a better view of the game’s most intimate moments.

Intimacy

Image via LoversLab

If you want to use most of the other mods on this list, you’ll probably want to include the Intimacy mod as well. Many of the sex mods in Fallout: New Vegas run off of the framework included in this mod, particularly those that create new dialogue trees. The best thing about it is that it is still being updated and developed more than eight years after it was first released, cleaning up the bugs and making it run smoother with many of the other mods that have come later.

Loversbed

Image via LoversLab

This one is more for the voyeurs out there. Based on a similar mod for The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion, this Fallout: New Vegas sex mod allows players to catch NPCs in the act, but only if they’re sneaky enough. When hidden, players can sneak into homes and potentially find the characters living there getting it on. If you sneak into the home of someone living alone, then there is a chance to catch them giving a solo performance instead.

Mojave Pimp

Image via LoversLab

This simple mod allows you to make a few extra money caps by having your followers sleep with the NPCs of New Vegas. It also adds a small quest that offers a few new outfits to help you dress for the part. It also allows you to recruit some random NPCs, who will wander the area looking for “work” and netting you a comfortable passive income. Mojave Pimp is a solid money-making scheme for Fallout: New Vegas.

Sexout Coito Ergo Sum

Image via NexusMods

This Fallout: New Vegas sex mod builds off of the Coito Ergo Sum mod that allows players to run and operate their own brothel in New Vegas. What the Sexout part of the mod does is add more animations and positions to spice things up a little bit. If you’re already using the Coito Ergo Sum mod, then this will make it run more smoothly and with a bit more variety. Keep in mind that this mod has been listed as a work in progress since 2014, so it might have had some new bugs creeping in as the years go by.

Soliciting

Image via LoversLab

Another straightforward mod here that allows players and their followers to work the casino floor in a totally different way. While there are other mods on this list who do the same thing, this one offers a lot more depth in how people interact with your character while they’re working. Everyone has different preferences and the mod treats each encounter as part of an ongoing plot. It does add some fun sex animations and situations, but these feel secondary to the plot that unfolds around them.