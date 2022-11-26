The 10 best The Witcher 3 sex mods

The Witcher 3 isn’t just about monster slaying and traveling the world. You are also having romantic encounters with several women that get steamy. While the game doesn’t shy away from sex scenes and topless women, it’s not the game’s main focus. But with some mods, you can spice up the game and put more focus on the attractive characters.

These mods won’t be sexier than the pre-existing sex scenes, instead adding more opportunities for you to view nude characters more often. From changing outfits to adding new sex scenes, there’s something for everyone who is interested in The Witcher 3 sex mods.

10) Legendary Grandmaster Nude Paintings

The Witcher 3 has two painting types. One type covers the collectible paintings that can be hung around Corvo Bianco in the Blood & Wine expansion. The second type covers the paintings that are seen throughout the game. Legendary Grandmaster Nude Paintings will replace these images with nude/scantily clad women in various positions, and will affect all paintings that can be seen throughout the game.

9) Revealing Lingerie

If you ever thought that the lingerie worn by the sorceresses could use some additional spice, Revealing Lingerie is for you. When Keira, Yennefer, or Triss appear without their clothes, this mod will reveal even more skin and body parts. It isn’t full nudity, but if you’re already at the point where the sorceresses are in their underwear, it’s not too far off.

8) Nude Gwent

Gwent isn’t just fun to play, it also has amazing images that grace the front of each card. From beasts to humanoid characters, there’s a use for every card in play. If you ever wanted to spice up the game without playing more advanced cards, Nude Gwent will change the images of some cards to have more attractive images. Female characters will be nude and in suggestive positions, with everyone else left untouched.

7) Kaer Morhen Fresco Collection

Kaer Morhen isn’t usually associated with paintings, but the Kaer Morhen Fresco Collection mod will change that. The mod will add five varieties of images to Kaer Morhen, from landscapes to character paintings. The character paintings will have nude images of Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Triss, with everyone in seductive poses (and sometimes posing with each other).

6) Geralt in Brothel

The brothel is a building that exists in almost every town and will provide sex scenes for anyone who is interested. The Geralt in Brothel mod will upgrade that experience by adding in new scenes. It also adds some additional effects to Geralt to make him look like he expended effort during his session. There are different versions of this mod depending on how you want Geralt to appear throughout the scenes.

5) All Prostitutes Nude Curvy Busty Swap

Another brothel mod, the All Prostitutes Nude Curvy Busty Swap improves all of the prostitutes instead of Geralt. This mod will remove all clothes that the prostitutes are wearing, making them fully nude. You can also combine this mod with others that improve the textures of the female bodies. This allows you to customize the prostitutes to your desired body type.

4) Better Breasts and Butts

If you felt that you wanted more control over the female bodies, the Better Breasts and Butts mod gives you that modification power. You can smooth the textures as you like while keeping the original shape of the body part in question. It’s also compatible with other mods, such as previous mods on this list, to get your desired female shape.

3) Nude Girls Uncensored

The Nude Girls Uncensored mod will remove the clothes from all the female characters in the game, generic or otherwise. The nudity texture will be improved over the original one applied to all women initially. It is still possible to apply lingerie and other undergarments to female characters afterwards if you like.

2) Brothel NPC Swap

The Brothel NPC Swap mod allows you to replace the prostitutes in any brothel with important characters such as Yennefer and Triss. Certain brothels will have certain characters, but you will be able to switch them out to your preference. This also includes DLC characters such as Anna Henrietta in Blood & Wine, giving you more variety.

1) Witcher 3 Happy Ending

The Witcher 3 Happy Ending mod expands upon the ending that Geralt receives after each adventure. If the NPCs manage to survive their ordeal, they can be paired together for some steamy scenes. This applies for Heart of Stone and Blood & Wine, but the respective NPCs need to be alive in order for the pairing to be enabled.