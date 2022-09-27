The 21 highest sale price items in Disney Dreamlight Valley – Best items to sell

Gathering Coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley can take quite a while. Completing quests for characters and gathering items will be mostly what you do in the game, so you should be properly compensated so you can purchase shop items that you want. With how Scrooge McDuck handles his prices, you are going to want as many Coins as you can come across. With that in mind, here are the highest-selling items you can get in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Highest priced items for selling in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you will see in the list below, many of the items that will give you the most Star Coins in return for selling them will be fish or dishes you make with those highly sought-after fish. Of course, shiny gems also can give a ton of cash when you find them.

Anglerfish – 1,500 Star Coins

Lancetfish Paella – 1,700 Star Coins

Lemon Garlic Swordfish – 1,100 Star Coins

Lobster Roll – 1,900 Star Coins

Potato Leek Soup – 1,400 Star Coins

Pan-Fried Angler Fish – 2,500 Star Coins

Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon – 2,200 Star Coins

Pumpkin Puffs – 1,400 Star Coins

Pumpkin Soup – 1,500 Star Coins

Shiny Amethyst – 2,000 Star Coins

Shiny Citrine – 1,500 Star Coins

Shiny Diamond – 2,400 Star Coins

Shiny Emerald – 1,300 Star Coins

Shiny Tourmaline – 1,600 Star Coins

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish – 2,200 Star Coins

Soufflé – 1,200 Star Coins

Spicy Baked Bream – 1,200 Star Coins

Steamed Fugu – 1,400 Star Coins

Walleye – 1,100 Star Coins

White Sturgeon – 1,200 Star Coins

Walleye en Papillote – 1,700 Star Coins

After you have started collecting the items above and have no use for them other than selling them, you might want to consider looking into games similar to Disney Dreamlight Valley that you might like. Other than that, keep getting as much cash as possible for future updates to the game.