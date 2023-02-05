The 5 best MTG Instant cards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

A card that can swiftly respond to an opponent’s response is an essential weapon in any Magic: The Gathering player’s library. These kinds of spells will be among the instant cards in the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, some of which will be essential picks for the tournaments ahead.

Charge of the Mites

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Phyrexia: All Will Be One has given white decks a ton of token support in the form of 1/1 Phyrexian Mites with Toxic 1. There are white cards that can spawn lots of these creatures, whose chip damage can be extremely deadly, thanks to Magic: The Gathering’s Toxic mechanic.

Charge of the Mites is an instant that provides an additional use for these Phyrexian Mites, as its primary ability deals damage to a creature or Planewalker equal to the number of creatures on the user’s side of the field. while its secondary ability spawns more Phyrexian Mites. This makes Charge of the Mites useful at different game stages, with some cheap spawns during the early rounds or a powerful kill later in the match.

Sheoldred’s Edict

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

There’s no denying that many of the best cards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One are Planeswalkers, with cards like The Endless Wanderer and Nissa, Ascended Animist being major threats when they enter the battlefield.

Luckily for black decks, there is an instant that can deal with these for the measly cost of two mana. This card is Sheoldred’s Edict, forcing the opponent to either sacrifice a creature, a creature token, or a Planeswalker. That last effect sells this card, as it can shut down one of those overpowered Planeswalkers in a second.

Rebel Salvo

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Rebel Salvo deals five damage to a creature for the cost of three mana, which is a decent enough effect on its own, but it has two additional attributes that make it stand out. The first is that its cost can be reduced by the number of equipment cards on the field, which is great in a set with some incredible equipment, like Sword of Forge and Frontier.

The best trait of Rebel Salvo is that it can strip a unit of the Indestructible keyword until the end of the turn. This is useful as a counter for a new monster in this set; Mondrak, Glory Dominus, a powerful creature with the ability to make itself Indestructible for cheap.

Tyvar’s Stand

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Tyvar’s Stand is an excellent example of an instant that is useful throughout a match, as it helps green decks in Magic: The Gathering keep essential creatures safe from harm, as it can throw Hexproof and Indestructible at any time for the cost of two mana. Tyvar’s Stand also provides a power and toughness bonus equal to a mana cost, allowing players to buff up a creature during the late game for a killing blow while protecting them from a counter.

Experimental Augury

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Experimental Augury is a fantastic blue instant, as it only costs two mana, and it lets the player pick a card from the choice of their top three from their library while putting the rest on the bottom without milling them. The fact that it proliferates and provides extra counters on the field is a bonus for poison counter users. The multiple effects, combined with the low price, make Experimental Augury great.