The best Gym Leader order in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As with every official Pokémon game since the beginning of time, there have always been eight Gym Leaders that players had to defeat to get a chance at becoming a champion in their respective region. This is still true in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as players all over the world are trying to figure out which Gym Leaders they should defeat first. Since this is the first Pokémon game with an open world where we can challenge Gym Leaders, it would make sense that everyone is a bit confused. Well, we have checked the levels of each one of the Gym Leaders and now we know the best order to fight them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Best order to fight all Gym Leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The most important thing when choosing which Gym Leader you want to fight in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is their Pokémon levels. Though you can challenge the most powerful Gym Leader from the start, you will most likely lose against their level 50 Pokémon.

So, the best order to fight the Gym Leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is decided by their levels. Here is every Gym Leader in Pokémon, along with a map, showing the exact order you should go through them:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gym Leader Number on map above Best Pokémon Level Elemental Type Katy 1 15 Bug Brassius 2 17 Grass Iono 3 24 Electric Kofu 4 30 Water Larry 5 35 Normal Ryme 6 42 Ghost Tulip 7 45 Psychic Grusha 8 47 Ice

In some instances, you could change the order if your best Pokémon are more powerful against the type of one of the Gym Leaders. For example, it would be a good idea to fight Iono first if you have a lot of powerful Ground and Rock-type Pokémon, which would be bad against Brassius.