The 10 best nude mods for The Sims 4

The Sims 4 allows you to control many aspects of your Sims’ lives, including how they interact with others. This also extends to the adult activities, such as flirting, WooHoos, and getting married. The Sims has never shied away from these activities, as they are important to the welfare of your Sims. But there are times where players feel they want more nudity from The Sims 4, as they aren’t the young audience they used to be.

Nudity is present in The Sims 4, but the sensitive body parts for males and females are covered by mosaics. For players who are interested in mods to bring nudity to the game, these mods will allow you to get past the mosaics and bring in more nudity than usual.

10) The Art of Nudity

Pictures can get around the mosaic censor, which The Art of Nudity mod exploits. This mod gives you a variety of nude pictures to put around your house. The pictures will reflect the naturist style of nudity and will be reflected in the poses. You can also choose from five frame colors if you would like the pictures to match the furniture arrangements in your house.

9) Blooming Beauties of 2021 Paintings – Windows and Clocks

For more artistic decoration, the Blooming Beauties of 2021 Paintings – Windows and Clocks mod will allow you to apply nude images on windows and clocks. You can still put nude images on regular paintings as well, giving you the full breadth of decorative imagery. You will need the Strangeville and Snowy Escape DLC for the clock and window images respectively, but it shouldn’t be too hard to obtain.

8) Temptations Beds

Decorating the house is fine, but you can also add some nude images to your beds with the Temptations Beds mod. You can create beds that have nude images displayed on them, allowing you to put images together side-by-side. Each set of beds has a different set of images to choose from, and you want to download all of them to get access to the full gallery.

7) Naturist Cook Career

Ever thought it was a bad idea to cook while nude? The Naturist Cook Career mod would suggest otherwise. When you take on the job, you will be cooking food while completely nude, as implied by the naturist job title. There is only one level in this career, and there won’t be much career progression, but you will remain nude while working on the job, which is its own reward.

6) Naturist Gardener Career

Being nude can be part of your career path with the Naturist Gardener Career mod. While you are a gardener, you won’t be wearing any clothes as you work. There will be a career path that allows you to earn more money as you continue to work. Fortunately, whoever takes this job will be nude at all times, as per the naturist part of the job description.

5) Nude Yoga Instructor Career

Expanding upon the nude careers, the Nude Yoga Instructor Career mod gives you the chance to be a yoga instructor without clothes. There are four levels of career progression, allowing you to make this career choice profitable. It also helps that you will be making poses while nude, allowing you to appreciate your job as you work.

4) Pornstar Career 1

For a career path that must have nudity without being naturist, the Pornstar Career 1 mod puts you on the path of being an adult film star. The career will have six progression levels, allowing you to rise through the ranks. This blends nudity and sex mods together, though there will be more nudity as the focus is on making money performing acts without clothes on.

3) Sex Worker Career

Blending nudity and sex together, the Sex Worker Career mod lets you work as a sex worker. Other than performing your job while nude, there are two career branches you can choose from. This allows you to choose the situations your character finds themselves in, as well as the different nudity scenes you get to witness as they perform.

2) WW Slower Stripping

If you find yourself in a strip club and want to take in the experience, the WW Slower Stripping mod is for you. This slows down the speed of clothing removal when the strippers start working, You get to appreciate the nudity of the stripper for a longer period of time, which leads to a thrilling finale when the final piece of clothing is removed.

1) No Censor Mosaic

Removing the mosaic censor is the fastest way to get nude Sims, and the No Censor Mosaic mod gets straight to the point. Anytime the mosaic censor would be applied (such as a Sim’s bathing scene), it will be removed. You can enjoy a Sim’s nudity as long as the mosaic censor would be applied, but you will need to remove a Sim’s clothes through alternate means.