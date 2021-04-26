The best Pokémon teams for the Premier Ultra League in Pokémon Go – April 2021

The Premier Ultra League is slightly different than the usual Ultra League division in Pokémon Go. You still have to build a three of Pokémon to use against other players that cannot exceed the 2,500 CP limit. However, the big difference is that you cannot use any legendary or mythical Pokémon in this league. If you’d prefer to avoid fighting or using any of these Pokémon, we recommend you commit to competing in the league rather than the traditional Ultra League. This is what we think the Premier Ultra League meta will be for Season 7.

Best Pokémon teams for the Premier Ultra League

Politoed, Abomasnow, Muk (Alolan)

Similar to Talonflame following a new attack on its moveset, Politoed has a new name for itself that makes it incredibly powerful in the Ultra League. It already had decent stats before, but once it was capable of learning weather ball (Water-type), it became a standout choice in the Premier Ultra League. We highly recommend pairing it with Abomasnow, another outstanding choice for Season 7, and Muk (Alolan).

Politoed: Mud shot (fast move), weather ball (Water-type), and earthquake

Abomasnow: Powder snow (fast move), weather ball (Ice-type), and energy ball

Muk (Alolan): Snarl (fast move), dark pulse, and sludge wave

Talonflame, Swampert, and Venusaur

Talonflame has become a standard sight in the Great and Ultra Leagues. We highly recommend pairing up this Fire and Flying-type Pokémon with other notable choices, such as Swampert and Venusaur. All three of these Pokémon represent some of the biggest cores in the Pokémon typing, and they’re going to become a powerful team in the Premier cup division.

Talonflame: Incinerate (fast move), brave bird, and flame charge

Swampert: Mud shot (fast move), hydro cannon, and earthquake

Venusaur: Vine whip (fast move, frenzy plant, and sludge bomb

Dragonite (Shadow), Magnezone, and Venusaur

Dragonite has its toes in the Ultra and Master league as a good choice. If you plan to use it in the Ultra League, we recommend the shadow version of this Pokémon to give it access to even more attack power. You can pair it up with some of the defensive Pokémon, Magnezone and Venusaur, and use it as you switch Pokémon that can dish out the most damage.

Dragonite (shadow): Dragon breath (fast move), dragon claw, and hurricane

Magenzone: Spark (fast move), wild charge, and mirror shot

Venusaur: Vine whip (fast move), frenzy plant, and sludge bomb

Lapras, Gengar, and Machamp (Shadow)

Lapras is one of the more standard sights in the standard and Premier Ultra League battles. It’s a solid Water-type, but it’s an even better Pokémon as an Ice-type fighter, capable of taking down the more common Dragon-type Pokémon that appear throughout the Ultra League. We recommend pairing it up with Gengar and a Machamp (shadow).

Lapras: Ice shard (fast move), surf, and skull bash

Gengar: Shadow claw (fast move), sludge bomb, and shadow punch

Machamp (shadow): Counter (fast move), cross chop, and rock slide

Snorlax, Kingdra, and Togekiss

Snorlax might not be one of the biggest fighters in the Ultra League, but it’s capable of becoming an annoying wall that players have to try and defeat. This Pokémon has an absurd amount of health on it, and with the correct team, it can prove to be extremely difficult to take down. You’ll want to try teaming it up with Kingdra and Togekiss.