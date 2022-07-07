The best teams in Marvel Strike Force

Marvel Strike Force is a turn-based RPG where you bring five heroes into battle and face the toughest enemies you can. Over time, Marvel Strike Force has evolved from a game where a character can mix with three or four teams, to a game where you need all five parts of a team to function at all. This guide is here to give you some of our recommendations to help you along your collecting journey.

Heroes for Hire: Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Shang-Chi, Collen Wing, Misty Knight

Somebody has to stand up for Harlem, right? Heroes for Hire is by far our pick for the most annoying and most important war defense team. This team will guard your war base without you ever having to touch the game. Shang-Chi’s passive will fully heal any ally you who gets below 50%. They are the brick walls of Marvel Strike Force in War.

Infinity Watch: Gamora, Nebula, Moondragon, Phyla-vell, Adam Warlock

This is, on its face, an updated version of the Black Order. An empowered Gamora gets enhanced abilities, allowing her to refresh on enemy kills. Meanwhile, Moondragon can flip enemy effects from positive to negative, and Legendary character Adam Warlock can use ability block to shut enemies down. If you manage to climb high enough in the Arena, this will almost surely be the team at the top.

Shadowland: Night Nurse, Daredevil, Elektra, Moon Knight, White Tiger

If you’re an old-school player returning to the game, you may be thinking, “Wait a minute, if we’re breaking up the Defenders where does Daredevil go?” Let me introduce the Shadowland team. This team can be best used on war offense, and when they are grouped together they do less damage to each other when they are forced to attack each other via an ability like Loki or Mystique. Night Nurse has incredible sustain and Moon Knight has the ability to attack everyone, while Elektra has incredible single target damage.

Wakanda: Black Panther, Okoye, Killmonger, Shuri, M’baku

In Marvel Strike Force, the protectors of Vibraium are a force to be reckoned with, thanks in part to some ability updates that give them more damage inside the game’s newest mode, Cosmic Crucible. The goal of this team is pretty simple: protect Black Panther and win. Black Panther’s passive gives him a charge every time he gets hit, up to a max of five charges. Panther’s third ability lets him expand charges to deal damage to all enemies. If you keep him alive, it is hard to outlast his damage.

Web Warrior: Spider-Man (Peter), Spider-Man (Miles), Ghost-Spider, Scarlet Spider, Spider-Punk

We’ve gone Into the Spider-Verse for this next pick. The Web Warriors are built to be a raid-specific team that builds up dodges and heals as well. Couple that with Miles’ ability to slow a key member of the enemy team, and you can attack over and over. You truly can do anything a spider can when you destroy positive effects on the other team by using Scarlet Spider.