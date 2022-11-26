The X best nude mods for Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes

Resident Evil 2 and 3 are known for attractive characters that fight against zombies and other scientific horrors. While no Resident Evil game is known for its nudity, modders have been working hard to create nude mods that allow players to appreciate their character’s finer assets while fighting through Raccoon City.

Both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 have nude mods available, from the playable characters to the NPCs. Here are the best nude mods that showcase the best of a character’s assets, and give you something to take your mind off the horrors.

10) Chris Redfield RE8 Replacing Classic Leon (RE2)

This mod brings in Chris Redfield, using his model from Resident Evil Village to replace Leon whenever he appears in the game. Chris will be fully nude, and he will always be standing at attention. Chris will also replace Leon in cutscenes, letting you see him move around just like Leon would. There are no benefits to using Chris, as this just replaces Leon’s model, though he has an impressive appearance throughout the game.

9) Jill No Time To Clothes (RE2)

This mod will bring in Jill Valentine to replace Claire, similar to how Chris replaced Leon in the last mod. You will need to select Claire’s classic tank top outfit to use this mod, but it will automatically switch to Jill’s model once the game starts. Jill will replace Claire throughout the game, even in cutscenes, but this won’t have an impact on combat.

8) Naked Brad Vickers Erected (RE3)

While he didn’t have the longest amount of screentime, this mod will allow you to replace your character model with a nude Brad Vickers. This will also affect Brad Vickers in-game, having him appear nude while he is helping Jill and attacking Marvin. This doesn’t affect the zombie status of Brad, and the nude model won’t have the zombified look, which you need to be aware of when you take him down.

7) Annette Birkin Nude Mod (RE2)

Not the most prominent character when you think of nudes, but Annette Birkin does have a nude mod herself. Unlike other nude mods listed, Annette’s model comes with the choice of pink stockings, though you can forgo it entirely. Annette is also not a mod that you can equip to a character, and it will only apply to Annette as an NPC.

6) Thicc Jill With Jiggle (RE3)

If you ever wanted to see a slightly larger Jill than normal, the Thicc Jill With Jiggle mod is for you. Jill will be slightly more enlarged than usual, and will not have any clothes. Jiggle physics have been applied and can be seen when Jill moves around. Jill’s large size won’t hamper her in-game, as it is just a mod for her appearance.

5) Naked Carlos Oliveira (RE3)

Jill’s combat partner also has a nude mod, which frees up Carlos Oliveira’s clothing entirely. It isn’t an erect mod, and Carlos will not be moving around any differently than before. It is recommended to have your graphics settings as high as possible for this mod to get the best effect.

4) Naked Leon Scott Kennedy Erected (RE2)

Leon Kennedy has a naked mod, and it is an erect version. This mod will replace Leon’s Sheriff costume, but the costume must be equipped in order for the mod to be seen in-game. Despite the appearance, the mod only alters appearances and doesn’t affect gameplay.

3) Ada Naked Mod (RE2)

While not the main character of Resident Evil 2, Ada Wong still has a significant presence along with their own nude mod. Since Ada only has one outfit in the game, the mod will automatically display and won’t need a certain outfit to be equipped. It will not affect gameplay or make Ada take more damage, but it will not appear when Ada has her coat on.

2) Real Nude Claire (RE2)

As the other protagonist of Resident Evil 2, Claire Redfield has her own nude mod. This nude mod applies new textures to her face and body, giving her the appearance of nudity while still having her gun holsters. You can also choose to have this mod with heels or bare feet. Accessing this mod requires the Modular Classic Tank Top costume.

1) BodyPerfection (RE3)

This is Jill Valentine’s nude mod, though the name doesn’t reflect that. It applies textures all over Jill’s model to achieve a realistic nude look. It applies to all scenes with Jill as well as regular gameplay. Footwear isn’t an option in this mod, but that’s not your biggest concern if you are using it.