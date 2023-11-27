Top 10 Best Mounts Found in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Mounts are a prize worth fighting for in World of Warcraft and one of the main reasons I’ve seen players log in every day. With so many different mounts offered to players, how can anyone choose which mount to go for?

Players can obtain new mounts in a variety of ways in World of Warcraft. They can be bought from a vendor, bought in the WoW store, earned through achievements, and as rare drops. In Dragonflight, the newest expansion to Wow, there are a lot of new mounts for players to collect. Here are some of the best ones. As someone who is new to WoW, I’ll be ranking mounts based on my first impressions and how big of a reaction I got mentioning them to my local mount farming experts.

10. Plainswalker Bearer

Image via Gamepur

Honestly, who wouldn’t want the chance to ride a giant wooly mammoth? It is one of the drops that are part of the Grand Hunt Spoils. It may be the fastest of the mounts, but it sure does look cool. I got a general agreement from the mount collecting experts, but not a huge reaction.

Mount Farmers’ Approval: 6/10

9. Highland Drake Embodiment of Hellforged

Image via Gamepur

This mount is one of the fan favorites for sure. It is a fully customizable mount, making it ideal for any player, no matter what they like. It even has a skin that makes it look like Kizzara, the first boss in Aberrus. This one is a must-have for those players looking for that special dragon to add to their collection. The experts do agree that this one is pretty cool but very unique.

Mount Farmers’ Approval: 7/10

8. Verdant Skitterfly

Image via Gamepur

I’m not one for any kind of creature resembling bugs, but this one seems to be the exception to the rule. It’s a flying mount that works great in dense foliage areas. Players can get it from an Expedition Scout’s Pack once they hit Renown 25 with the Dragonscale Expedition. The mount farming experts agreed that it was a worthy mount to collect but not one of their favorites for aesthetics.

Mount Farmers’ Approval: A Hesitant 7/10

7. Temperamental Skyclaw

image via Gamepur

It looks like a hybrid of a fox and a bat which honestly are two things I did not think could go well together, but here we are. This mount isn’t too hard to get as players just need to feed it specific Gnoll-related foods. It is a flying mount but can not fly on the Dragon Isles. General consensus states that it is pretty cool when in areas it can fly.

Mount Farmers’ Approval: 8/10

6. Vicious Sabertooth

Image via Gamepur

It’s a giant cat; what’s not to love about it? It takes a bit of work to get. Players must reach the PvP rank of Combatant by competing in 2v2, 3v3, or 10v10 arenas and filling out the Season Rewards bar. All the mount farmers I know love a good kitty so they all agree that this one deserves to be on the list.

Mount Farmers’ Approval: 8/10

5. Armored Vorquin

Image via Gamepur

These mounts look like some sort of knight in shining armor who should be riding one of them. They look majestic, and anyone would look cool on top of one. Thankfully, they are really easy to get as they can be purchased from Tethalash in Valdrakken or Treysh in The Forbidden Reach. There was an agreement that these are pretty cool mounts from the experts.

Mount Farmers’ Approval: I Guess It’s An 8/10

4. Loyal Magmammoth

Image via Gamepur

What’s better than a wooly mammoth? A magma wooly mammoth and this one lives up to its potential. This mount definitely takes some work to get. Players must tame one of them, but that’s only after they have managed to get the Netherforged Lavaproof Boots and the Sturdy Obsidian Glasses. A “That’s definitely a good one to have” came from The Group when asked about it.

Mount Farmers’ Approval: Definitely 8/10

3. Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra

Image via Gamepur

Giant bird mounts will never not be awesome, and this one is as divine as its name suggests. Once players reach renown 7 with Maruuk Centaur, the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra can be purchased from Quartermaster Huseng. We all agreed that this is definitely a mount to add the the collection.

Mount Farmers’ Approval: 9/10

2. Otterworldly Ottuk Carrier

Image via Gamepur

The Otterworldly Ottuk Carrier is definitely not easy to get, as players will need to collect 500 mounts that are usable by a single character in order to get it. This giant otter has a celestial look and flies as if swimming in the air. It was love at first sight for me. Others agree that it is worth the time to collect 500 mounts.

Mount Farmers’ Approval: 9/10

1. Otto the Ottuk

Image via Gamepur

Another otter mount, but this one has sunglasses, which makes all the difference. When asked which mount they thought was the coolest, everyone agreed this mount was The Mount to have. And I have to agree with them. This one will take time to get as players will need to get the mount and sunglasses separately. That’s not going to stop anyone from trying to get it.

Mount Farmers’ Approval: The Best One/10