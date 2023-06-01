Toy Defense Codes (June 2023)

Assemble your toy soldiers and create an impenetrable defence to obstruct incoming attacks from enemies. The game is fairly simple to play, mainly testing your strategic and problem-solving skills. As you advance in the game, the level of enemies will increase, requiring even mightier defence to stop them.

Needless to say, you’ll need plenty of resources to build the defence. Fortunately, you can use a few codes to redeem some valuable assets, such as Biscuits and Lunchboxes.

Toy Defense codes list

Toy Defense working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

LETSGO10K – Claim 1.00 Biscuits and Titanium Lunchbox

TDRELEASE – Claim 1.00 Biscuits and Titanium Lunchbox

TOYDEFENSEGIFT – Claim Titanium Lunchbox

Toy Defense expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for the game.

How to redeem Toy Defense codes?

To redeem the codes for the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click the heart icon on the left side of the screen to open the codes option.

Enter the code in the text box to claim the corresponding reward.

What is Toy Defense?

Players venturing into the game will need to set up toy soldiers and barricades so that they can hold off the incoming enemy waves. The waves will get tougher progressively, but so will your defence and ability to purchase high-quality resources. The longer you stay on the battlefield, the more points you rack up.