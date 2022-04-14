When is the release date of V Rising?

V Rising is an open world game from Stunlock Studios in which you play as a vampire in an ever-evolving world. You’ll need to build a castle, survive against the many threats this world throws at you, and thrive as the vampire lord you were born to be. This guide outlines when the release date of V Rising is, so you know when your vampiric destiny can begin.

When does V Rising release?

Image via Stunlock Studios

V Rising launches on Steam in Early Access on May 17. There have been several betas leading up to this date, and from May 17, the game will effectively be in a permanent beta form of sorts. All purchases of V Rising from that point will fund further development, as is the case with all Early Access releases, allowing Stunlock Studios to develop and release updates until the final version of the game is complete.

In V Rising, you take on the role of a vampire that awakens in a strange new world, at least to them. You’ll need to take blood where you can to survive in the ever-evolving world and recruit allies when you can find them. Ultimately, your goal is to build a castle to keep all of your enemies at bay and rule over the mortals of the land around you.