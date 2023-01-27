When to find all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley – Character sleep schedules

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can unlock and interact with many fan-favorite characters such as Mickey Mouse, Queen Elsa, and Stitch. Completing quests and giving gifts to characters in the valley raise your friendship with them, unlocking fun rewards including clothing, furniture, motifs, and more. Eventually, though, everyone needs to get some rest.

Each character in Disney Dreamlight Valley sticks to their own set schedule. When a character is sleeping, you will be unable to enter their home. This can be troublesome if this character is one with whom you’re trying to raise Friendship, need to interact with to complete a quest, or if a quest item you need is in their home.

Every sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Below you’ll find the sleep schedules for all characters in Dreamlight Valley, so you’ll know exactly when you can find them walking around the village, dining at Chef Remy’s, or hanging out in their home. All characters are awake between the hours of 11 AM and 5 PM, and Merlin and Scrooge are awake at all times.