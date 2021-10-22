Where is Xur today, and what is he selling in Destiny 2? – October 22, 2021

Xur shows up in Destiny 2 every Friday. He does this to try and sell us the latest Exotic wares he has found in the void, and also to remind us that he only works on weekends. What he does during the week, nobody knows, but we assume it involves trying to figure out what he should try to sell us the following week.

Xur no longer gets a map icon in the game, so it is up to us to hunt him down and find out where he is. To save you time, this guide will tell you where he is hiding and what he is selling, so you can decide if you want to part with some of your Legendary Shards or not.

In Season of the Lost, changes were made to Xur that affected his inventory. Xur can now sell randomly rolled Legendary gear, along with the usual Exotics.

Where Is Xur

This week you can find Xur at the Watcher’s Grave on Nessus.

What Is Xur Selling

As always, Xur is selling one Exotic weapon and a piece of Exotic armor for each class. He is also selling some Legendary Gear.

Exotics

Name Type MOB RES REC DIS INT STR Total Graviton Lance Exotic Pulse Rifle Oathkeeper Hunter Gauntlets 10 6 17 12 2 16 63 Ursa Furiosa Titan Gauntlets 21 8 2 13 9 8 61 Lunafaction Boots Warlock Leg Armor 20 3 11 10 8 13 65

Legendary Weapons

All Legendary Weapons cost 50 Shards and 1000 Glimmer.

Dire Promise Hand Cannon Auto-Loading Holster + Elemental Capacitor Last Perdition Pulse Rifle Firmly Planted + Zen Moment Cold Denial Pulse Rifle Killing Wind + Head Seeker Main Ingredient Fusion Rifle Snapshot Sights + High-Impact Reserves IKELOS_SR_v1.0.2 Sniper Rifle Fourth Times the Charm + Quickdrawn Temptation’s Hook Heavy Sword Burst Guard + Tireless Blade + Whirlwind Blade Bottom Dollar Hand Cannon Susbsitance + Explosive Payload

Legendary Armor

This week’s Legendary Armor is the Kairos Function Set. It is randomly rolled and will cost 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmer per piece.