Where is Xur today, and what is he selling in Destiny 2? – October 22, 2021

What is he selling today?

Destiny 2

Xur shows up in Destiny 2 every Friday. He does this to try and sell us the latest Exotic wares he has found in the void, and also to remind us that he only works on weekends. What he does during the week, nobody knows, but we assume it involves trying to figure out what he should try to sell us the following week.

Xur no longer gets a map icon in the game, so it is up to us to hunt him down and find out where he is. To save you time, this guide will tell you where he is hiding and what he is selling, so you can decide if you want to part with some of your Legendary Shards or not.

In Season of the Lost, changes were made to Xur that affected his inventory. Xur can now sell randomly rolled Legendary gear, along with the usual Exotics.

Where Is Xur

This week you can find Xur at the Watcher’s Grave on Nessus.

What Is Xur Selling

As always, Xur is selling one Exotic weapon and a piece of Exotic armor for each class. He is also selling some Legendary Gear.

Exotics

NameTypeMOBRESRECDISINTSTRTotal
Graviton LanceExotic Pulse Rifle
OathkeeperHunter Gauntlets106171221663
Ursa FuriosaTitan Gauntlets2182139861
Lunafaction BootsWarlock Leg Armor203111081365

Legendary Weapons

All Legendary Weapons cost 50 Shards and 1000 Glimmer.

Dire PromiseHand CannonAuto-Loading Holster + Elemental Capacitor
Last PerditionPulse RifleFirmly Planted + Zen Moment
Cold DenialPulse RifleKilling Wind + Head Seeker
Main IngredientFusion RifleSnapshot Sights + High-Impact Reserves
IKELOS_SR_v1.0.2Sniper RifleFourth Times the Charm + Quickdrawn
Temptation’s HookHeavy SwordBurst Guard + Tireless Blade + Whirlwind Blade
Bottom DollarHand CannonSusbsitance + Explosive Payload

Legendary Armor

This week’s Legendary Armor is the Kairos Function Set. It is randomly rolled and will cost 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmer per piece.

