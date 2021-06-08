Where to find Axolotls in Minecraft

Axolotls are elusive creatures in Minecraft. They’re an aquatic animal that you can find swimming around the water, and if you attempt to bring them out of water, they take damage. They can’t be out of water for too long, unless it’s raining. While you can’t tame this creature, you can place them into buckets and carry them around in your inventory. The real trick is finding these creatures in a natural habitat, and they prefer to keep to themselves.

If you’re searching for Axolotls, you want to seek them deep underwater. These creatures spawn in some of the darkest caves, roughly below y: 63. If you’re having trouble seeing while exploring these underwater caves, you’re on the right track. You’ll know you’re getting close by their distinct chirps, which you can hear from a good distance away, even through walls.

You can find Axolotls in these underwater caves in small groups. They spawn in five types of colors: blue, cyan, gold, leucistic, and wild, with blue being the rarest color of the five. You want to make sure you bring a lead with you to attach to the Axolotls or a water bucket to capture the creature in when you find it.

For those having trouble trying to find Axolotls, you want to make sure you’re using a Potion of Water Breathing so you can stay underwater longer. You can also bring torches with you to try and light up the caves you find underwater, but you’re better off using the Sea Lanterns, which you can find inside ocean monuments, you can make using four Prismarine Shards and five Prismarine Crystals.