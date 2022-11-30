The Perigale is Voruna’s new signature sniper rifle included in the Lua’s Prey expansion for Warframe. Even though this may look like a sniper rifle, don’t let its looks fool you. This burst-fire weapon sits in an interesting niche of hip-fire and precision fire balance not many weapons do well in. When used by Voruna, the Perigale also gains an increased ammo pool, making this weapon a good fit for its intended user.

This weapon is primarily best for support roles, but if built right it can serve as a good primary source of damage. Be sure to use the appropriate ammunition mutator mods to always be picking up enough ammo to keep using this weapon as often as possible. As it’s a sniper rifle archetype, it’s very hefty on the Puncture damage and does well with armor-piercing mods, and it can combine well with elemental builds like Magnetic damage.

Where to get the Perigale in Warframe: Lua’s Prey

The parts and blueprints to the Perigale can primarily be found by doing the new Conjunction Survival missions at the Yuvarium and Circulus nodes on Lua. The drop rates for each of the components are as follows:

Lua: Yuvarium

Rotation A Perigale Blueprint Rare (7.52%) Rotation B Perigale Barrel Rare (6.00%) Perigale Receiver Rare (6.00%) Perigale Stock Rare (6.00%)

Lua: Circulus

Rotation A Perigale Blueprint Uncommon (11.28%) Rotation B Perigale Barrel Uncommon (10.16%) Perigale Receiver Uncommon (10.16%) Perigale Stock Uncommon (10.16%)

Another alternative, if you are having bad luck on drops, is to farm up Thrax Plasm from the Conjunction Survival missions and go to Yonta on the Zariman Ten-Zero. She sells the Blueprint for Perigale for 100 Thrax Plasm, the Barrel for 50 Thrax Plasm, the Receiver for 50 Thrax Plasm, and the Stock for another 50. So in total, you can buy the entirety of the Perigale’s blueprints for 250 Thrax Plasm.

How to craft the Perigale in Warframe: Lua’s Prey

The Perigale can be crafted in the Foundry for the following cost: