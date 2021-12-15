Why is Apex Legends stuck on the loading screen? How to check Apex Legends’ server status

Apex Legends is famous for many things, and unfortunately one of them is its almost supernaturally poor server stability. Since the very beginning, the game has been prone to a myriad of server issues, including desyncs, inconsistent hit registration, severe and sometimes funny slowdowns, and outright service outages. If you are currently staring at a loading screen that doesn’t seem to go away, there are a couple of things you can do to check the server status of Apex Legends.

First, you can head to the unofficial Apex Legends server status page. The information there is accurate and updated in real-time. Once you have eliminated the possibility of a service outage, you can check the official Apex Legends social media accounts for information. The Apex Legends Twitter account always posts about any ongoing issues and scheduled downtime periods.

Note, that while the overall stability of the Apex Legends servers seems to be an ongoing battle that is far from won, Respawn and EA perform active and near-constant maintenance, and any severe issues tend to be resolved quickly. If you are stuck at a loading screen and unable to play the game, chances are all you have to do is wait a few minutes before you can hop back in.