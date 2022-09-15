Will Warzone 1 skins transfer over to Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Answered

Skin cosmetics have really blown up in recent years in online multiplayer games. Games like Fortnite have really nailed home how much people love crossovers and the ability to customize their in-game avatars. Call of Duty: Warzone had its fair share of skins that players purchased and unlocked different skins and cosmetics, but what will happen to those when Warzone 2.0 comes out? Will those skins transfer over?

Will Warzone 1 skins carry over into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Unfortunately, your purchases on skins and other items in the first Warzone will not be available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. With building the game from scratch in its own client away from the 2019 Modern Warfare, everything is separate from the first game.

While this may be very disappointing news to players who spent a good chunk of cash on skins in Warzone 1, it is important to note that that experience is not going anywhere any time soon. While the focus on development going forward is on Warzone 2.0, players can still dive into the first game and play the battle royale like usual. There just will not be new content coming to the original experience, but the servers will remain live for the foreseeable future as long as players are still playing.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 undoubtedly will have new crossovers and plenty of original skins it brings to its roster of Operators. This does mean you need to put out more cash for them, but that is a pretty standard process in past Call of Duty games. Hopefully, with Warzone 2.0 becoming its own client and likely including more crossover potential between future Call of Duty games, we won’t need to go through another reset any time soon.