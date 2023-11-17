Xur Location In Destiny 2 (November 17-21) – What Should You Buy?

Our friend Xur is constantly busy, so catching him in Destiny 2 is a game in and of itself. I can definitely understand how playing hide and seek can be cumbersome, especially when you just want some cool gear, so I’ll be sharing all the info on where he is, what he’s carrying, and what you should look out for when perusing his goods.

Where is Xur Right Now?

Currently, Xur is located on Nessus near Watcher’s Grave. As always, you can reach this area by opening your director and choosing the landing point on Nessus.

Once there, I head straight until I reach the giant red tree. After that, I just hop on the bottom root and jump up until I reach the top. From there, you’ll see Xur straight ahead. Don’t worry, he’ll say something in his usual strange gibberish, so usually I just follow his soothing voice.

Xur’s Best Deals

Xur’s inventory is hit-and-miss this week, with most of the good stuff being exotics, so make sure you have plenty of legendary shards available. If you haven’t gotten it yet, you should aim for the Hawkmoon Exotic first; it’s currently one of the best exotics in the game and a personal favorite of mine. The Path of Least Resistance Trace Rifle is pretty good as well, and I use it regularly along with the Voltshot plus the blind perks.

If you can manage some melee kills, Wormgod Caress is really god for Titans. Another favorite of mine is the Gensym Knight set, which is pretty cool-looking for all class variations and was one of the sets that makes you look like a weird hybrid between an astronaut and a knight.

Here’s this week’s selection:

Name Type Rarity The Colony GL Exotic St0mp-EE5 Legs Exotic Wormgod Caress Arms Exotic Felwinter’s Helm Head Exotic Hawkmoon HC Exotic False Promises AR Legendary Seventh Serapth Saw TR Legendary Chrysura Melo AR Legendary Ikelos_SMG_v1.0.3 SMG Legendary Timeline’s Vertex FR Legendary Path of Least Resistance TR Legendary Berenger’s Memory GL Legendary Gensym Knight Grips Arms Legendary Gensym Knight Plate Chest Legendary Gensym Knight Mark/Bond/Cloak Class Legendary Gensym Knight Casque Head Legendary Gensym Knight Strides Legs Legendary Exotic Cipher Material Exotic

Xur is due to leave again on Tuesday, the 21st, so it’s a good idea to grind for as many legendary shards as possible. The best way I did this was to spend Glimmer on Arc Effects by speaking to Master Rahool at the Tower, selecting the collections option, and choosing the Flair category. After buying a couple of Arc Effects, I dismantled them for one legendary shard each.

In no time, you should have more than enough to buy whatever you need from our pal Xur. I’ll be updating this Destiny 2 guide weekly, so be sure to check back often to keep up with Xur and my recommendations on what you should look for when visiting him.