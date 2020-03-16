The next major update for Minecraft is getting closer to an official release, but some of us can get in on the action now. For Xbox, Windows 10, and Android players, you can join the update’s beta starting right now.

The update is bringing many new changes to the challenging alternate dimension, most notably several new biomes, each with its own unique atmosphere; some updated enemies to fight with; and a brand new ore that is precious enough to rival Diamond, Netherite. Among the new enemies are Piglins, half-pig, half-something-else creatures that can either attack you on sight or barter with you, depending on if you are wearing gold armor or not. There are also the Hoglins, which are tough enemies that can give you food should you be able to best them. Just be careful of their sharp tusks.

A Hoglin in Minecraft

If you are itching to get in on the beta right now, it is quite easy to do. If you are an Xbox or Windows 10 user, you can opt-in to the beta from the Xbox Insider Hub app. For Android users, you can opt-in from the Minecraft page of the Google Play store. If you want to opt-out of the beta after having your fill of it, you can find instructions for that on the game’s official website.

It is important to remember that this is a beta, so not everything will be as stable or working perfectly. While in the beta, you won’t be able to access Realms or play with non-beta players, and any worlds that are created in the beta cannot be opened in a previous version, so be sure to save those worlds for later use.

For all changes and notes for the beta, check out the game’s official website.

The Nether update does not have an official release date as of now, but it is set to be released in the first half of 2020.