Naraka Bladepoint open beta – start date, end date, and more

Melee combat battle royale Naraka Bladepoint will have its week long final beta very shortly, so get those parkour skills ready because you’ll be entering the battlefield in a snap.

What is the release date and end date of Naraka Bladepoint’s final beta?

Naraka Bladepoint will go live on June 16 and will end on June 22,. You’ll have around a week to try the game out before you have to pay at least $19.99 to play the full game on August 12. It will have a worldwide release on Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC.

How to access the beta

Final Beta will be live on Steam during Jun 16, 10 AM PDT – Jun 22, when the beta page is out you may directly join at https://t.co/8RicezDnet — NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (@NARAKATHEGAME) June 13, 2021

We can expect to see the game live on Steam between June 16 and June 22. The developer has said during it’s E3 presentation that you’ll simply be able to download the demo on Valve’s platform. The developer confirmed this on Twitter, so there won’t be a sign up process like last time. The best way to be notified when the beta goes live is to wishlist the game on Steam.

What kind of game is Naraka Bladepoint?

Naraka: Bladepoint is an “action royale” game that is focused on melee combat. You’ll be using magic, swords, spears, and more weapons to take out your opponents. Traversal is provided by way of grappling hooks that can be used on trees and buildings around the map. It is also one of the most vertical battle royales out there as parkour, speed, and fighting ability are the main focuses of the combat for Naraka: Bladepoint. You can also heal other members of your party or bring the pain to your opponents with a special ability.

Image by 24 Entertainment

The developer calls it “easy to learn” and “hard to master” with parrying, dodging, and counter attack systems in place. For those who like character action games like Devil May Cry or Dynasty Warriors, you might feel at home with this game.