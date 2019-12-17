Stardew Valley Update 1.4 Is Live on Consoles

Console players of Stardew Valley no longer have to till around waiting for Update 1.4 because it's here and available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The Stardew Valley 1.4 update is now available on Switch & PS4, and should be coming to Xbox in the next couple of hours. I hope you enjoy it and happy holidays everyone! — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 17, 2019

Update 1.4 first came to PC in November, receiving several bug fixes and patches since the release. The update brings a lot of changes to the popular farming game with some definite standouts.

The update includes new mine content, an end-game movie theater players can unlock, 14-heart events for every potential partner, a new starting co-op farm called Four Corners, hundreds of new items of clothing, and much more.

There's a lot of content in this update. Mobile players haven't gotten the update yet. They can expect it to come eventually. The PS Vita edition will, obviously, not be receiving an update.

Stardew Valley is available now on PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

