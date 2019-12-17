Resident Evil 3 Remake Minimum PC Requirements Are Almost Identical To RE2 Remake

Resident Evil 3 Remake minimum PC system requirements has been revealed on the game's Steam Page.

According to Steam, the game requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Gamers will need at least an Intel Core™ i5-4460, an AMD FX™-6300 processor, or something more powerful. The memory storage for the game will be 8 GB RAM. The minimum GPU requirements are an NVIDIA GeForce GTX760 or an AMD Radeon R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM.

The requirements to run the Resident Evil 3 Remake on Steam are mostly the same as the minimum requirements to run the Resident Evil 2 Remake. Resident Evil 2 also needed a 64-bit processor and 8GB of RAM. The RE 3 Remake will probably have similar requirements in all other features, which includes 26 GB of available space.

RE2 Remake Minimum PC System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 26 GB available space

RE3 Remake Minimum PC System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

DirectX: Version 11

The Resident Evil 3 Remake will star Jill Valentines, one of the protagonists from the first Resident Evil game. She is trapped in Raccoon City, which is overrun with zombies. She needs to figure out a way to escape the city, while at the same time trying to avoid a giant mutate called Nemesis.

The game is a remake of the original PlayStation One classic, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

