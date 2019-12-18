Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Wins Hearts and Minds, Most Played CoD Game This Generation

The Call of Duty series is finishing this generation on a high note. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the most played game in the series this generation.

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has had the highest player-engagement within the first 50 days of the release of any title in the series for the last six years. Players have spent over 500 million hours battling it out in the game's multiplayer modes, and have played over 300 million matches. Financially, the game is an enormous success for Activision, generating over $1 billion in worldwide sell-through since it released on Oct. 25.

“The momentum for Modern Warfare from day one has been incredible," said Byron Beede, executive vice president and general manager for Call of Duty, Activision. "Players are having a great time and are continuing to engage across the multiplayer experience at the highest level in years."

New maps have been added to the multiplayer rotation to celebrate, and Vacant and Shipment are now available. A new mode called Cranked has been added to the game, and a new Spec Ops mission has gone live. “We’re bringing our players together to play across all platforms, and that continues today with a new wave of content coming to everyone for free,” said Patrick Kelly, co-studio head and creative director for developer Infinity Ward.

Interestingly, the sell-through figures for the game include digital and retail unit sales, but not any extra revenue generated by the game's Battle Pass. The Battle Pass is available in-game now, for 1000 COD Points. The Battle Pass also contains enough COD Points as rewards to cover next season's Battle Pass.

Activision and Infinity Ward have found great success with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by focusing on fairer microtransactions, cross-play, and quickly fixing any issues that players have had. While the launch was a little rocky for some players, rapid patches and fixes delivered by the development team indeed appear to have kept players engaged, leading them to their record-breaking engagement numbers.

