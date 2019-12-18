You Might Want to Boogie Back to Cadence of Hyrule Thanks to Some Surprise Free DLC

Cadence of Hyrule is one of the best cross-overs of all time, and it just got better thanks to some surprise, free DLC. Nintendo has announced that Octavo's Ode, a free update for the game, is available to download today.

The update features a new storyline, starring the game's villain. In Octavo's Ode, you will get to play as the game's antagonist, Octavo, attacking your enemies with his Golden Lute. You will also discover more about Octavo's motivations and his real reasons for taking over Hyrule.

The update also introduces a Dungeon Mode, where you will be able to take on the challenge of the game's fiercest enemies. To get access to the new content, all you need to do is download the update, and have finished the main story.

Cadence of Hyrule was developed by Brace Yourself Games, the people behind the excellent Crypt of the Necrodancer, and released in June of this year. It perfectly marries elements of Crypt of the Necrodancer with the world of Zelda in a way that makes complete sense. The game world is very much inspired by the Zelda game's long history, but how you navigate it and fight is pure dancing bliss.

If you haven't picked up the game yet, then this is a perfect time. It is currently on sale on the Nintendo eShop for $17.49, and this new update means you will have even more content to playthrough. If you already own the game, then downloading the new update is as easy as turning on your Switch, and starting up the game.

