GTA Online Releases Grotti Furia Supercar, Discounts for Holidays

Christmas has arrived, and Rockstar Games has released a new seasonal update to GTA Online. The update includes festive clothing, discounts for vehicles, and real estate, along with the brand new Grotti Furia Supercar - now available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsport.

The Los Santos map will have festive lights, decorations, Christmas trees, and even snowfall for a snowball fight during the holidays. Also, players who log in during the event will receive a variety of in-game rewards like clothing and weapons for their characters. The Diamond Casino and Resort will give players the chance to win a few holiday prizes as well.

Discounts for Real Estate:

MC Clubhouses – 50% off

MC Business Properties – 50% off

Executive Offices – 50% off

Bunkers – 50% off

Hangars – 50% off

Facilities – 50% off

Discounts for Vehicles:

Pegassi Tezeract – 40% off

Imponte Deluxo – 30% off

Mammoth Avenger – 40% off

Mammoth Thruster – 40% off

Ocelot Stromberg – 40% off

Armored Kuruma – 40% off

Buckingham Akula – 40% off

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom – 40% off

HVY APC – 40% off

HVY Barrage – 40% off

RCV – 40% off

GTA Online players that have a Twitch Prime subscription can receive the Pixel Pete's Arcade property in Paleto Bay for free via rebate. They will also get an extra 10% off the holiday discounts listed above.

Next page