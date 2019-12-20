  1. Home
GTA Online Releases Grotti Furia Supercar, Discounts for Holidays

Christmas has arrived, and Rockstar Games has released a new seasonal update to GTA Online. The update includes festive clothing, discounts for vehicles, and real estate, along with the brand new Grotti Furia Supercar - now available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsport.

The Los Santos map will have festive lights, decorations, Christmas trees, and even snowfall for a snowball fight during the holidays. Also, players who log in during the event will receive a variety of in-game rewards like clothing and weapons for their characters. The Diamond Casino and Resort will give players the chance to win a few holiday prizes as well.   

Discounts for Real Estate: 

  • MC Clubhouses – 50% off 
  • MC Business Properties – 50% off 
  • Executive Offices – 50% off 
  • Bunkers – 50% off 
  • Hangars – 50% off 
  • Facilities – 50% off 

Discounts for Vehicles: 

  • Pegassi Tezeract – 40% off 
  • Imponte Deluxo – 30% off 
  • Mammoth Avenger – 40% off 
  • Mammoth Thruster – 40% off 
  • Ocelot Stromberg – 40% off 
  • Armored Kuruma – 40% off 
  • Buckingham Akula – 40% off 
  • HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom – 40% off 
  • HVY APC – 40% off 
  • HVY Barrage – 40% off 
  • RCV – 40% off

GTA Online players that have a Twitch Prime subscription can receive the Pixel Pete's Arcade property in Paleto Bay for free via rebate. They will also get an extra 10% off the holiday discounts listed above.

