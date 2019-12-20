GTA Online Releases Grotti Furia Supercar, Discounts for Holidays
Christmas has arrived, and Rockstar Games has released a new seasonal update to GTA Online. The update includes festive clothing, discounts for vehicles, and real estate, along with the brand new Grotti Furia Supercar - now available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsport.
The Los Santos map will have festive lights, decorations, Christmas trees, and even snowfall for a snowball fight during the holidays. Also, players who log in during the event will receive a variety of in-game rewards like clothing and weapons for their characters. The Diamond Casino and Resort will give players the chance to win a few holiday prizes as well.
Discounts for Real Estate:
- MC Clubhouses – 50% off
- MC Business Properties – 50% off
- Executive Offices – 50% off
- Bunkers – 50% off
- Hangars – 50% off
- Facilities – 50% off
Discounts for Vehicles:
- Pegassi Tezeract – 40% off
- Imponte Deluxo – 30% off
- Mammoth Avenger – 40% off
- Mammoth Thruster – 40% off
- Ocelot Stromberg – 40% off
- Armored Kuruma – 40% off
- Buckingham Akula – 40% off
- HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom – 40% off
- HVY APC – 40% off
- HVY Barrage – 40% off
- RCV – 40% off
GTA Online players that have a Twitch Prime subscription can receive the Pixel Pete's Arcade property in Paleto Bay for free via rebate. They will also get an extra 10% off the holiday discounts listed above.