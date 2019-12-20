LEGO Star Wars the Skywalker Saga Trailer Shows off Iconic Moments from the Series

Warner Bros. Games have just released a new sizzle trailer for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga game. The trailer features some iconic moments from the long-running cinema franchises' history.

While it is primarily designed to remind you that a LEGO game featuring all nine of the movies is on the way, it's also an enjoyable reminder of just how appealing some of the modern cultures' most famous characters can be in LEGO form. Well known characters and moments from the movies are on display, as we catch a glimpse of Darth Maul, Boba Fett, the infamous Darth Vader, Princess Leia entrusting CP-30 with an essential task, a rather stiff looking Han Solo, Luke on the edge of a sandpit, and the Millenium Falcon. From the most recent films, we see Kylo Ren, and Rey using the Force.

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga was first announced at E3 2019 and is due to release next year. It will follow the LEGO game tradition of being a third-person action game and will allow players to choose the order in which they play through the various movies related content. All nine episodes of the film will have their hub worlds, with offshoot levels and missions.

According to reports from a hands-off demo of the game at E3, fans of the LEGO games can expect quite a few changes to the format. The camera has been reworked to sit closer to characters, bringing it more in line with modern action titles. Combat will feature light attacks and heavy attacks, and Force moves. There has also been some quality of life changes that players can look forward to, such as being able to suspend a quest, begin a new one, and then go back to the previous quest again.

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga will release in 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Next page