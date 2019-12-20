Mako Mankanshoku Has Finally Arrived to Switch Version of Kill La Kill: IF

Nintendo Switch-owning fans of the fighting game Kill La Kill: IF have a new content update to dive into. The DLC brings a brand new character to the game, as well as some bug fixes and feature updates.

The headliner of this content is the addition of fan favorite character, Mako Mankanshoku. Mako is a close-range kind of fighter, using short range attacks and speed to close distances quickly. She will become more successful throughout the battle, with her Tension meter responding to her success.

This update was made available on other platforms in November, but the Switch version remained out of the loop, until now. Today, fighters from all platforms can enjoy the new character and balances that have come to the game.

You can read the full patch notes for the update below.

New Contents

Added new playable character, Mako Mankanshoku.

*Playable in all versus modes and Gallery mode.

Balance Changes

Adjusted the actions of each character.

Fixed a bug where displayed damage values weren’t added for some moves.

Character Balance Changes

Universal Balance changes Fixed a bug where SP gauge spenders could sometimes be used even when the SP gauge was not quite full enough. Fixed a bug where in training mode, enemies hit by certain attacks would go through damage animations after their position was reset. Fixed camera issues in training mode and tutorial mode

Ryuko Matoi (Single-blade) Long-range dash Long-range ground attack Ground break Air break Fixed a bug where if the target’s limit value was 0, further attacks would not change the limit value. Time up defeat Character size adjusted.

Satsuki Kiryuin (Single-blade) Long-range ground attack Long-range air Ground break Ground break attack Fixed a bug where if the target’s limit value was 0, further attacks would not change the limit value. Long-range ground attack Added 25 to the limit value when the limit value was 200 or less with Ketsui Lv1 or higher. In addition,

attacks other than mash cancels can now be chained under the circumstances above. Close-range ground 1 vert Adjusted the timing for long-range cancels. Close-range air attack Adjusted Ketsui Lv 1 and higher movement and close-range attack collision detection. Close-range special Fixed a bug where characters would move toward the center of the stage before the last attack after hit animations. Time up defeat Character size adjusted.

Ira Gamagoor Close-range special (Whip throw finish) Fixed a bug where if the target’s limit value was 0, an attack would not change the limit value. Time up defeat Character size adjusted.

Uzu Sanageyama Action camera Adjusted camera behavior when Sanageyama is close to the screen. Break attack Fixed a bug where pursuit dash inputs were not registered during guard breaks and counter hits. Close-range air 1 The cancel route into a break was changed into a dash break. Fixed the cancel route during counter hits so that it is the same as during normal hits.

Nonon Jakuzure Concussion shot Changed the timing so that when equipped, the shot fires at the start the action when performing a pursuit dash. Added horizontal tracking when the equipped shot is fired. Ground break Long-range special Long-range super Special break Fixed a bug where if the target’s limit value was 0, further attacks would not change the limit value. Time up defeat Character size adjusted.

Houka Inumuta Close-range ground cloak 2 Close-range ground cloak 3 Close-range air cloak Fixed a bug where if the target’s limit value was 0, further attacks would not change the limit value. Long-range ground cloak 1 Long-range ground cloak 2 Long-range air cloak Fixed a bug where bunshin attacks would not activate when the target blocks the cube. Fixed an animation but with bunshin attacks. Air cloak break Adjusted behavior for close-range air attacks after pursuit hits. Special break Super break Damage is now displayed along with hit count during demo animations.

Ragyo Kiryuin Special break Super break Fixed a bug where if the target’s limit value was 0, further attacks would not change the limit value. Time up defeat Character size adjusted.

Nui Harime Close-range air 2 Dash break Fixed a bug where if the target’s limit value was 0, further attacks would not change the limit value.

Ryuko Matoi (Dual-wield) Close-range ground form 2 Long-range ground form 1 Long-range ground form 1 Long-range air form Long-range special 2 Long-range special 3 Fixed a bug where if the target’s limit value was 0, further attacks would not change the limit value.

Satsuki Kiryuin (Dual-wield) Air break Long-range special Fixed a bug where if the target’s limit value was 0, further attacks would not change the limit value. Air step cancel Fixed a bug where an update to increase attack power by 50% was not implemented correctly. Time up defeat Character size adjusted.

Nudist Beach D.T.R Close-range ground 2 horiz Close-range air 2 Fixed a bug where if the target’s limit value was 0, further attacks would not change the limit value. All long-range attacks Additional damage from accumulated sticky shots now increases the combo count. The amount of accumulated sticky shots to deal additional damage adds up each time.

However, at Ketsui Lv1 or higher, this count is reset. The amount of sticky shot hits are counted separately for Ketsui Lv0 and Ketsui Lv1 and higher. Close-range super Accumulated sticky shot hits are now reset after the animation is complete.



