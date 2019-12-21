Epic Games Store heats up with Little Inferno, free til Dec. 23

Whatever your opinion on Epic Games might be over the last year, it’s hard to deny that they’ve been spoiling us rotten this festive Season. Three days of quality indie titles, Into The Breach, Towerfall Ascension, and yesterday’s SUPERHOT, all offered for absolutely nothing to you. It is the season of giving, and Epic and the developers who have provided their games for this promotion have embraced that.

No signs of a drop in quality on day four either as today, you can add 2012’s indie hit Little Inferno to your collection for free. It’s available to claim until 11am EST on Dec. 23.

Developed by Tomorrow Corporation, a three-man team consisting of one of the brains behind one of the games that pioneered the boom in indie game development World of Goo, Little Inferno is a single-player puzzle game with a sandbox element, whereby you’re tasked with keeping a fire going in a fireplace for as long as you can using a variety of items in combination.

Each item burned gives you coins that you can use to buy more items, that in combination with others allow you to keep the fire burning for longer. There’s some strategy to it, and while it’s not quite on the level as World of Goo, it still provides a lot of fun, especially as the pressure heats up!

Little Inferno can be found on its store page on the Epic Games Store, though if it sounds good to you but you’d prefer to play it on another platform, it’s available on Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch.

