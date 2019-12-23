Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Gets an X-Men Invasion With New DLC Today

It may be Christmas week, but the Marvel Ultimate Alliance isn’t on vacation. In fact, it’s expanding its roster with a familiar quartet.

Nintendo announced that the latest downloadable content for its hit Switch game Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is available today. It introduces four new X-Men characters into the fold, along with a mode that’s sure to keep you and a few friends busy.

Players can now take control of the gun-toting Cable, the ultra-powerful Phoenix, the cool-headed Ice Man and the card-dealing Gambit. The only real question is who to start with, since they’re all awesome additions.

If that’s not enough, there’s also an additional mode called Danger Room, ready to challenge even the best of Marvel Ultimate Alliance players. Up to four people can team together to take on a slew of bosses while earning a number of buffs and dealing with debuffs. Can you overcome the odds and rule the Danger Room?

The trailer below gives you a good idea of what to expect from this downloadable content. It’s only available as part of the Expansion Pass, which you can buy for $19.99 through the Nintendo eShop. Keep in mind that this also gives you access to the previous Marvel Knights DLC pack, bringing Blade, The Punisher, Morbius and Moon Knight into the fray. And there’s still one more pack on the way, with the Fantastic Four, due sometime in 2020.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is available now on Nintendo Switch. Did we mention it makes an ideal gift for the comic book fanatics in your life?

