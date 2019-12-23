God of War Devs Gifts All of Its Players With Free Pre-Order DLC

Forget sweaters and socks. Sony Santa Monica knows exactly what kind of gifts we desire — shields and armor for God of War.

Sony, in conjunction with the developer behind the hit 2018 action game, has announced that the downloadable content previously limited to those that pre-ordered it is now available for everyone. It’s available for download here on the PlayStation Store, giving Kratos and Atreus some nifty new outfits to try on. Not only that, but there are also a number of eye-catching shields, like the ones you can see above.

The following content can be your collection for no charge:

• Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

• Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

• Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

• Shining Elven Soul-Shield Skin

• Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

To customize these in game, simply get to the start of the deer hunt portion of the game and then go to the menu.

You’d best hurry, because the downloadable content is only available for a limited time, through Jan. 6, 2020 at 12AM PDT.

If you don’t have God of War yet, it’s currently on sale through the PlayStation Store, going for $14.99. This price is only available through Jan. 17, 2020, so you’d better hurry. Prefer it physically? You can grab it here at Amazon as well for $16.18.

And if you absolutely feel the need to try before you buy, God of War is also available on the PlayStation Now streaming service through Jan. 2, 2020. It currently offers a one-week trial for newcomers, so stop by and check it out.

