Ori and the Will of the Wisps Developer Wants to 'Revolutionize' ARPGs Next

While fans of Ori and the Blind Forest are still eagerly awaiting its followup, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, developer Moon Studios has already set its sights on what’s to come next. The developer is currently hiring for an unannounced game that it hopes will “revolutionize the ARPG genre.”

Aside from the fact that an action RPG from the studio is coming, the recent job ad for a senior designer in Gamasutra does little to fill in the details of the new project. The ARPG label has been applied to titles as different as top-down hack and slash games like Diablo and third-person action games like Dark Souls. Moon Studio’s job posting actually lists both of those games as sources of inspiration, along with The Legend of Zelda, so there’s no telling what form its new project will take. What is clear is that the studio is looking for an experienced designer open to challenges and someone who’s comfortable working remotely. That’s in line with the company’s general development style and suggests that it’s not going to play it safe after Ori and the Will of the Wisps launches.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is due out on March 11, 2020 on Xbox One and PC following a slight delay from its previously planned February release date. From a recent trailer shown at The Game Awards, it looks like the game is taking Ori and the Blind Forest’s winning formula of combining gorgeous graphics, incredible traversal abilities, and cinematic set pieces and cranking everything up another notch. That formula made Ori and the Blind Forest a huge success, eventually getting it a recent release on the Nintendo Switch.

Clearly, Moon Studios has the Metroidvania genre down to a science. It would be natural to assume the developer would continue working in the same style, but it’s exciting to see the studio stretch out a bit and tackle something new. Just keep in mind that Moon Studios’ ARPG looks to be in the very early phases, so don’t expect to see it any time soon.



