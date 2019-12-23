Pokémon Tower Battle and Pokémon Medallion Battle come to Facebook Gaming

The Pokémon Company has announced that they are releasing two new Pokémon mini-games on the Facebook Gaming platform.

Facebook isn’t often the first platform you think of when you think of video games. The social media website does have a plethora of exclusive games. Usually, these games are apps and are not too different from the average mobile game.

The first mini-game available worldwide on Facebook is the Pokémon Tower Battle. Developed by Bombay Play, Tower Battle has players stack as many Pokémon as they can.

Players will have to compete in special battles to get the tallest tower. The press release, as shared by Polygon, states that while it may seem like a “simple physics-based puzzler,” the players’ strategy will determine if they are “true Tower Battle masters.” Gamers will also be able to unlock more Pokémon the more towers they build in the game.

Ever wondered what's the most efficient way to pile Pikachus on top of one another? 🤔 Find out now and see how you stack up against your friends in @Pokemon Tower Battle!



Start stacking here: https://t.co/BwE7y1Gk1h pic.twitter.com/y0cZ5XhUH5 — ⛄️ Facebook Gaming 🎁 (@FacebookGaming) December 24, 2019

The second mini-game is Pokémon Medallion Battle. Serebii reports that the game is currently only available in Asia Pacific countries, excluding Oceania and Vietnam. Medallion Battle is developed by GCTurbo, and is being described as a “digital card battle strategy game.”

Serebii Update: Two new official small games have been added to Facebook Gaming's platform: Pokémon Tower Battle is available worldwide while Pokémon Medallion Battle is available in Asia-Pacific regions (excluding Oceania). Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/cbR8cbhyL7 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) December 24, 2019

The game essentially functions similar to that of typical Pokémon gameplay, except all the Pokémon are on medallions that players can collect. You can evolve your medallion Pokémon, and can even win gym badges. New Pokémon will be introduced every month, and players will be capable of filling out a Pokédex.

It is currently unknown if Pokémon Medallion Battle will release outside of Asia anytime soon if it all. For now, gamers can play Pokémon Tower Battle on whatever device they use Facebook.

