Shadow Delibird Has Arrived to Pokémon Go

Team Go Rocket in Pokémon Go has now corrupted the Pokémon that most represents the spirit of Christmas: Delibird

The Pokémon Go Twitter account revealed Team Go Rocket turned more Delibird into a Shadow Pokémon.

😈 😈 😈 😈 😈 😈 😈 😈

Team GO Rocket has turned more Pokémon into Shadow Pokémon, and one of those Pokémon is...Delibird?! Those monsters! Time to purify!!!

😈 😈 😈 😈 😈 😈 😈 😈 pic.twitter.com/LIPpY3z1fT — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 24, 2019

Shadow Pokémon in Go are Pokémon tainted with Team Rocket’s evil. They have a black aura surrounding them with an angry-looking face. Players receive rewards after they beat a Team Go Rocket grunt, and proceed to purify the Shadow Pokémon.

Related: Top 10 Worst Pokémon in Sword and Shield

This isn’t the only recent Pokémon event that stars Delibird. Currently, in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Dynamax Delibird are spawning more commonly within the Wild Area in Max Raid Battles. Participating players receive extra experience candies.

The reason why Delibird is so heavily focused is that the Pokémon looks the most like Santa Claus, and it is the holidays. It is a bird Pokémon whose only colors are Red and White, just like Santa Claus. It carries around a little bag, which is its tail. It throws presents from its bag onto its target, which can either heal its target or hurt it.

It isn’t a particularly useful Pokémon to have on a person’s party, Delibird is undeniably the Pokémon closes to the spirit of Christmas within the Pokémon Universe.

Next page