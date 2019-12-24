RepeatGG is spreading the holiday cheer to finish the year



Getting into the Christmas spirit is made easier this year with seven days of Christmas giveaways from the team over at Repeat.GG. From December 18-24, Repeat announced a new giveaway each day with prizes from Netflix, KFC, Sennheiser Gaming, and more. There is a stack of prizes to be given away, so this is a great way to start the new year off with a win.

There are smaller individual prizes to be won, all of which can be found on Repeat.GG. As if the first 6 giveaways weren’t enough, Repeat also announced a grand prize on Christmas eve…

​

There are over 100 prizes up for grabs. For a complete list of the prizes available, and to enter, head on over to Repeat.GG and follow the team on Twitter to stay in the loop.

Aiming to be the gift that keeps on giving as we close out the year, Repeat is also running tournaments all holidays long, with over USD$7,000 in prize money to be won through League of Legends alone.

To compete, simply create an account, link your Riot account and the platform will begin registering your stats. Repeat.GG offers a unique approach to competing online, with tournaments based on individual skills, rather than wins and losses.

For example, if you have a high kill to death ratio but lose the game, the stats from your k/d will count towards your overall rank. The requirements change per tournament, and per game, so there is something for everyone on Repeat.GG

