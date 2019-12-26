New Nioh 2 Gameplay Footage Shows Off Epic Icy Boss Battle, Small Tweaks

Nioh 2 is still on the horizon for the new year, and you can get your hands on it in March 2020. In the meantime, we have a brand new small bit of footage showing off a new boss battle, among additional tweaks made to the gameplay.

The gameplay footage we have included below is all available in Japanese, provided by Dengeki Online. The boss battle happens in the video roughly at 4:29:10. It features an Ice-based Oni with a large samurai sword and takes the commentators approximately four to five minutes to complete.

Before we get to the battle, developers Team Ninja spent a bit of time going through and showing off the menu. Several players in Nioh 2's open beta have commented on how the menus and the game's UI had been difficult to browse through, and the team took those comments to heart. They've modified how the menus flow to make things easier for the game's overall UI.

Nioh 2 serves as a prequel to the original game, Nioh. The concept remains the same with the main character needing to go through the game to battle mythical Japanese creatures and monsters. Unlike the first one, players can create a unique main character, gaining the ability to use new weapons and abilities while they progress.

The twist is the game's protagonist has a yokai spirit, which is an animal-like spirit in Japanese folklore. Some of them bring good fortune, while others are malevolent.

Nioh 2 officially releases on March 13, 2020, exclusively to the PlayStation 4.

