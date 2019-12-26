FTL: Faster Than Light is the Epic Games Store's Free Holiday Offering Today

Have you been good this year? Even if you haven't, you still have the chance to add FTL: Faster Than Light to your digital game collection if you have an Epic Games store account.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Faster Than Light as a part of the 12 Days of Christmas, giving away a new game every day for anyone who has an account on the storefront. All you have to do is log in, claim the game, and you're good to go. You have until the end of today to grab it before the next game goes up.

Faster Than Light is a rogue-like spaceship simulation where you adventure through a galaxy full of mistrust, glory, and plenty of hardships. Developed by Subset Games, players control all of the crew members and give them tasks within the ship, such as empowering the shields, the engines, or the ship's weaponry.

Things can easily become a little dicey, so make sure you keep track of all your crew while you race across the galaxy attempting to avoid the fleet chasing you.

The next game on the Epic Games stores will drop tomorrow, and the current symbol for it is a strange helmet. We won't officially know what game it stands for until it releases tomorrow.

You need an Epic Games store account to claim and download the game.

Next page