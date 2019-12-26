Baby Sonic has been Unleashed onto the world with latest Sonic the movie Trailer

Move over Baby Yoda because there’s a new infant the internet has fallen in love with.

In a recent TV trailer for the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, we see a Baby Sonic. This trailer aired only on Japanese television, and it is unknown if an English version will release. The trailer shows the usual scene of Sonic running on an alien planet that looks akin to that Green Hill Zone in the Sonic video games.

Initially, the trailer looks identical to previous trailers showing Sonic running. However, as the camera moves closer to Sonic, we see a baby-like version of Sonic.

We then see Baby Sonic handing a sunflower to someone off-screen, suggesting that Sonic isn’t alone in his alien world.

The reveal of Baby Sonic comes on the heels of America's current obsession with Baby Yoda, from The Mandalorian, which takes place in the Star Wars universe.

With Baby Sonic unleashed, many will draw comparisons between him and Baby Yoda with debates centered on who is cuter. See the official promo image from the Japanese Twitter account for the movie, and decide for yourself.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie will release Feb. 14, 2020, by Paramount Pictures.

