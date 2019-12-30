Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Leads Last 2019 UK Sales Chart

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best selling game in the United Kingdom sales charts for the week ending on December 27, 2019.

The chart confirms all the first five positions of the preceding week with FIFA 20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, and Luigi's Mansion 3 completing the first half of the top 10.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has obtained the lead for the third week in a row, with 2019 proving to be a big year for Activision and Infinity Ward's shooter. Overall, though, UK sales are down 20% compared with the same period in 2018.

Other positions in the chart include GTA V (previously 11), Borderlands 3 (12), Just Dance 2020 (7), Pokémon Sword (6), and Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (10). So, here's the full sales chart:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 GTA V Borderlands 3 Just Dance 2020 Pokémon Sword Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

According to GamesIndustry International, this will be the last chart provided by GfK, which only covers physical copies' sales in the United Kingdom. The charts for 2020 will take a little longer to elaborate. Still, GSD, provided by ISFE, will also cover digital sales data shared by select publishers (not everyone, unfortunately: Nintendo and Bethesda, for example, won't).

