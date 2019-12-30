Pigs Can Fly in Minecraft Thanks to This New Texture Pack

Texture packs have been one of the best aspects of Minecraft for a long time now. If you are not sold on the simplistic graphics of the base game, there are hundreds of textures packs out there that will dramatically change how the game looks. Depending on how beefy your PC is, you can really up the resolution, get new shaders, and turn it into a completely different looking game.

All of them have been usurped by a great new texture pack from Shane7646, which will turn the recently added bees into tiny flying pigs. This 1.15 resource pack will replace the textures for the bees with little flying pigs, honey blocks, and honeycomb get a color changes to a more thematic pink, and nests are made muddier to give the pigs a comfortable home.

It won't change their behavior in any way; they will still act the same way bees currently do. You will always find them in the same places, and tame and breed them the same way.

To download the texture pack, head to Planet Minecraft, and download it from there. After that, follow the steps below to install it.

Download the pack you want

Boot up your game

Click on Options then Texture Packs

In the Texture Packs Folder, drag and drop the file you've downloaded

When you launch Minecraft, the new texture should be available for you to play with

Now your bees will actually be flying pigs, and you will be able to witness one of the cutest things in any game, ever.

