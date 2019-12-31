Nintendo Switch Controller texture found in Red Dead Redemption 2

While Red Dead Redemption 2 has a dedicated fan base and story packed game, the main problem for the Rockstar Games title has been optimization and launcher issues. The action-adventure game was released to Steam earlier in December but was met with mixed reviews mostly unrelated to the gameplay itself. A newly released image posted by a dataminer shows what could be the title's port to the Nintendo Switch.

A Twitter user by the name of TezFunz2 recently found the textures of a Nintendo Switch Pro controller while digging through the files of Red Dead Redemption 2. It led to a conversation about the game’s possible port to the Switch; many in the community scoffed at the idea.

With less processing power than consoles like the Xbox One and PS4, it seems unlikely that it would run any better on a handheld device like the Switch. However, others also brought up how certain titles like Overwatch and Witcher 3 have made successful debuts on the Switch. These games have gone through slight changes for their port. Nevertheless, many Rockstar fans have been begging for GTA V or Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Switch.

Nothing has been confirmed, and Rockstar Games is still dealing with server issues with their launch of the game to Steam. Instead, this is most likely support for the Pro Controller to the PC version.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

