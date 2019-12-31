Friends using Elytra for the first time goes about as well as expected

A group of friends tried Elytra for the first time in Minecraft. It was a spectacular failure.

Part of the fun of Minecraft is introducing your friends that know less about the game than you. Your foibles may have been embarrassing, but at least there was no one around to see it. With the rise of streaming and computers with recording services already installed, these mistakes can be documented and posted on the internet. A group of friends utilized this feature to save their first experience with the Elytra item.

Elytra is an item found in Minecraft that gives players a gliding flight. It appears as purple cape in the clip on the player models. Just because it allows for flight doesn’t mean it prevents fall damage. Players will still take damage proportional to the speed of their character at the time of impact. If they’re not going too fast when they land, it doesn’t damage the player. It’s very easy to crash when trying to land.

A user recorded the first time they and their friends encountered Elytra. Their experimentation starts off innocently enough. A player hops and attempts to glide. The first attempt doesn’t produce results, the second hop shows the character face planting into the dirt without harm. From there, the player finds discovers how to lift off.

At the third hop, the character launches into the air and begins to circle around to their friends. Their speed is too much and they plummet into a wall, dying on impact while their friends’ laughter echoes in the microphones.

Comments on the thread expressed amused sympathy. One user appreciated the crunch sound from the impact while another stated most people die while using Elytra for the first time. For other Minecraft players, if you haven’t used Elytra before, let this be a hilarious lesson for you. Maybe put your items in a box and place a bed nearby before you experiment.

Next page