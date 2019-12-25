Redditor makes the most compact house in Minecraft

Most people focus on building massive or extremely colorful structures when they jump into a new Minecraft world, but that doesn't always make them the coolest or most creative things that the game has to offer. And one Reddit user decided instead of trying to impress their friends with a castle or giant piece of pixel art, they would see just how compact they could make a fully functional house.

Only using one block of space, MineloGD dug deep into the dirt and cobblestone and started building the most compact house in Minecraft using a combination of trapdoors, ladders, and various other useful blocks that allowed them to drop or rise freely through the oddly shaped structure.

Upon first approaching the structure, it looks more like a simple Glowstone lamp that is used to light up the area, but once you get closer you can see that one of the trap doors is holding a little secret. Namely, a way to push the player into the ground slightly so that they can enter the odd tower.

Once inside MineloGD sank lower, showing that the initial one block width of the structure was only slightly larger underneath the surface, allowing room to place tools like a Crafting Table, various types of workbenches, and even an armor stand.

The only floor that takes up more than two full blocks of space is down towards the very bottom where a single bed was placed to provide a spawn point. However, as comments on the original Reddit post explained, you will not actually be able to use that bed as a spawn if you make an exact replica of MineloGD's build.

You need at least two blocks cleared next to a bed in order for it to work as a spawn point if you die, which is a pretty big design flaw in the current structural makeup since that means you either need to make a completely different place for your bed or build near the world's main spawn point. You can still sleep in the bed since there is space above it, but you might just want to retrofit the design a bit.

But even with a few technical errors, the design is still a fun reminder that you can really play Minecraft anyway you want to as long as you have the creativity to get something built. And the End Stone style grass surround the area is a nice touch too.

