PlayStation Plus Games Revealed For January, Including Uncharted Collection

2020’s first PlayStation Plus games have been revealed, and subscribers will soon be able to partake in two very different adventures.

Starting on Jan. 7, players can add Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator to their collection, as part of Sony’s ongoing program of free monthly games. They’re free to all PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Initially released in 2015, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection features three of Nathan Drake’s adventures remastered by the devs at Bluepoint Games. Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception are all included, with beautiful visuals and a zippy 60 frames per second frame rate. Check out the trailer below to see what the games are all about, if you haven’t played them already.

Those of you seeking something more indie-related can give Double Eleven’s Goat Simulator a try. Per the developer’s description, the game is “all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you’re a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. Destroy things with style and you’ll earn even more points!” Goat Simulator’s trailer is below. But a word of warning, things are going to get weird

Both games should continue PlayStation Plus’ popularity streak as 2020 rolls on. And don’t forget, you still have through Jan. 6 to download Decemer’s releases, Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame.

