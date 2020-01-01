Bayonetta’s Creator Isn’t Too Thrilled With the Nintendo Switch Menu Interface

While Platinum Games director Hideki Kamiya is happy to work on the third Bayonetta adventure for Nintendo Switch, that doesn’t mean he’s crazy about everything the system has to offer.

The veteran game designer recently took to Twitter to voice his displeasure about one feature that annoyed him on the Switch — the cluttered home game menu.

His Twitter rant originally posted in Japanese, but Nintendo Soup provided a translation, which reads as follows:

“The Nintendo Switch’s Home Menu is a piece of crap, all of the shitty gigantic game icons are lined up in a row, but the rest of the games are tossed into a trash can called ‘All Games’…I wonder have they (the people that made the menu) ever played the Nintendo fan boys’ Switch?”

Several social media users have sounded off in agreement, since the menu set-up has been about the same since the system launched nearly three years ago.

There have been rumors making the rounds about a system update possibly set to release on Jan. 7, possibly bringing some much-needed changes. Nintendo hasn’t officially said anything about it yet, so we’re in a “wait and see” stance at the moment.

That said, some changes would be welcome, such as allowing users to access their favorite games a lot more easily than they can now. Some organization and/or customization options would be good to have.

Kamiya’s latest adventure, Bayonetta 3, doesn’t have a release date at the moment. But, hopefully, we’ll get some new information on it sometime this year.

